The Premier League table over Ruben Amorim’s first year as Man Utd manager

Manchester United accumulated fewer Premier League points than Brighton, Everton and Fulham over Ruben Amorim’s first year as manager.

Amorim replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag in November 2024 and his success with Sporting Lisbon allowed United supporters to believe they’d appointed a manager who would bring the good times back to Old Trafford.

At the same time, few of the United faithful believed such a change would be instant with an underperforming squad. That assumption would prove to be wise.

For the full article, please click here.