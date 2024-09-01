Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi faces a make or break moment after a summer move away from Crystal Palace failed to materialise.

Paul Merson feels that the transfer speculation coming to nothing will have some impact on Guehi and his response will be key.

Guehi has established himself as among the best defenders in the league and a great Euro 2024 campaign ensured there was plenty of interest.

However, despite great interest and several offers from Newcastle United, Crystal Palace refused any sale with their asking price not met.

Merson commended Crystal Palace for sticking to their guns and keeping a player that could be a very big difference-maker for the club.

“Fair play to Crystal Palace, they’ve dug their heels in as a small club, no disrespect to them,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“I’m a big fan of [Marc] Guehi, he keeps you in the Premier League. Staying in the Premier League is worth another £100m or 150m. But how does the lad react now? It’s a big couple of months for him as this will knock him sideways.”

Marc Guehi stay ‘never in doubt’

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner shared his belief that there was never any danger of Guehi leaving the club this simmer having held talks with the player.

Joachim Andersen, Guehi’s now former centre back partner, moved Fulham last week, and a deal was reached for Maxence Lacroix, a defender for Wolfsburg, to take his position. However, Lacroix is yet to feature for Palace.

“It was never really in doubt. Congratulations to Crystal Palace, to the chairman [Steve Parish], to the owners — that they didn’t give in,” Glasner said.

“Especially after the transfer of Joachim Andersen, it was very important that Marc stays.

“Also thank you to Marc. We were always close and talking a lot. All of the rumours didn’t influence his performance, his mood, his professionalism.

“He always told me he is not pushing to leave Crystal Palace and for me that is the most important thing.”

Guehi has played every minute of the Crystal Palace campaign so far, playing at the very heart of the side’s backline.

Glasner added that he wouldn’t be dwelling on how the transfer window went for the club.

“I don’t want to talk about about why we didn’t sign players or why we signed players,” Glasner added.

“It always must fit in all in all parts — sport and financial to find an agreement between many parties and sometimes still happen deals happen and sometimes deals don’t happen.”

