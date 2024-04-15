The six clubs all wanting to sign award-winning Leeds attacker Crysencio Summerville this summer

Crysencio Summerville is being linked with a number of clubs ahead of the summer

Crysencio Summerville has been on red-hot form for Leeds United in the Championship this season and it’s piqued the interests of many of Europe’s top clubs.

To that end, TEAMtalk takes a look at six clubs who have all been linked with the newly-crowned Championship Player of the Season who, whatever happens with Leeds, will not be in the second tier of English football next season.

The Feyenoord youth product signed for Leeds in 2020 for €1.5m and went into their youth team playing occasionally for the first team. Last season (2022/23) he became much more important in the team and began to show his potential.

Summerville went on a four-game scoring streak where he scored against Fulham, Liverpool, Bournemouth and Tottenham consecutively. The last three were all in the 90+ minute and both the Liverpool and Bournemouth goals were match winners. Early signs of a big game player ready to step up and carry his team when it matters most.

Since then, in 2023/24 season he’s been the first name on the team sheet, scoring 17 goals and getting 8 assists in 40 games for Leeds in the Championship. Indeed, the level he’s performed at has been much higher and it’s clear he’s too good for the Championship.

A winger with a two-way dribbling ability, quality ball striking, close control and physicality who works hard defensively and is dangerous in transitions. So often this season he’s scored late goals to win Leeds games. Summerville’s mentality is excellent and it’s what makes him such a dangerous player and helps him deliver when his team needs him most.

With the Leeds winger making a statement in the Championship, there are many clubs circling.

Here are the six main ones who are looking to sign him in the summer…

Tottenham

North London club Tottenham have been progressing under new manager Ange Postecoglou this season but they’re still in need of some additions.

The way Postecoglou plays means they allow for individual brilliance from their wingers to take on players and score goals. However, in their current squad there’s only really Kulusevski who’s a top-level winger and even he would probably be better playing inside.

Ange has often opted to play Son centrally as he likes to have his best finisher there and his outlets wide. Tottenham made a move for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in January, but the move failed to materialise.

Summerville would be a solid option to fulfil this role and could really raise the levels of the Tottenham attack.

Aston Villa

Unai Emery has progressed Aston Villa a lot since he’s joined the club. Not only are they in the Europa Conference League quarter finals but they’re still in the hunt for the top four in the Premier League. Villa have an exciting attack who love to play on transitions. The likes of Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Mogan Rogers, Nicolo Zaniolo and Jacob Ramsey are all packed with pace, dynamism, and composure in front of goal. To add to that, they all work hard off the ball to press from the front and track back defensively.

Summerville fits in perfectly with the profiles they have in their attack. He could play either wing or behind Watkins as a second striker. The main issue with this move from his point of view is the fact they have so many options already, he wouldn’t be first choice. Villa also have John McGinn and Emi Buendia who play wide too. Unai Emery tends to play with only one out and out ‘winger’ and one midfielder playing wide so there would be a lot less chances for Summerville to start.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United have struggled this season to manage both the Premier League and Champions League and stay competitive with higher expectations from fans and the media.

There’s a need for more depth in many positions and one of those is on the wings. Anthony Gordon has been their best winger this season and Harvey Barnes has had some good games but is less consistent. Miguel Almiron has been inconsistent for Newcastle and Jacob Murphy is good, but upgradable.

The addition of Crysencio Summerville would be an addition of some real quality in the final third and he could cover both wings. From his point of view, he’s also more likely to start there than Villa. Summerville would start over Murphy or Almiron but then again, he’s best on the left side where they already have both Gordon and Barnes.

Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are Bundesliga champions. Everything about them has been super impressive this season. Full of quality players, such a great mentality throughout the team to deliver when it matters, to come back into games.

Alonso’s side are unbeaten this season and after winning the Bundesliga, they’re still in the DFB Pokal final and the Europa League quarter-finals after they won the first leg against West Ham 2-0. Indeed, they’re still on for a treble.

Alonso has also announced that he’s staying next season and they’re probably looking to bolster the squad to continue to challenge next season.

Alonso’s team play with a 3-4-2-1 set-up where they play two 10’s behind the striker. Players including Wirtz, Hofmann, Adli, Tella, Hlozek all play in these ‘10’ positions where they’re inside forwards who come inside to create and drift in the pockets between the defence and midfield making runs into the box.

Summerville could be perfect for this role to lift the squad and add some more goal-scoring threat to the team.

Leverkusen have also bought from the Championship recently after signing Nathan Tella from Southampton in the summer due to his solid season for 2022/23 Championship-winning Burnley.

Liverpool

Liverpool are likely to go through a big turnover in players due to the outgoing Jurgen Klopp and the incoming Ruben Amorim – if reports ring trie.

Although the managers have some similarities, they also have differences in styles. But also, some of the players may be tempted to leave now that the Klopp era has come to an end.

Wingers Diaz and Salah have been linked with moves away whilst Jota, Elliott and Gakpo aren’t 1v1 specialists. If any of them leave, Liverpool will be in need of further additions on the wings.

Summerville would be able to replace Diaz well if he was to go or be a backup/rotation for him. In terms of his profile, Summerville is very similar to Diaz and would fit in perfectly at Liverpool.

Chelsea

Chelsea have made a lot of signings, but many have so far struggled to make a big impact.

On the wings the likes of Mudryk, Sterling, Madueke have all been so inconsistent and it’s only really Cole Palmer who’s been really impressive for them throughout the whole season.

With Palmer playing on the right side or even occasionally centrally, this still leaves the left wing up for grabs. If Chelsea decide to part ways with either of Sterling or Mudryk then that LW position could be Summerville’s.

Chelsea have been looking at a lot of options to sign for the left-wing position so maybe they’ll turn to Summerville.

