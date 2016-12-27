‘The title race is still open, and we are in it’ – Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists his team have to “fight for each point” after the Reds beat Stoke City 4-1 at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Klopp’s men responded well to an early deficit, beating Stoke 4-1 to move second in the Premier League table.

Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, a Giannelli Imbula own goal and a first Premier League goal of 2016/17 for Daniel Sturridge helped Liverpool overcome Jonathan Walters’ early header.

Manager Klopp stressed there is still a long way to go in the title race.

“We are really focused on our own way,” the German said. “Of course we watch football all we can and know the other results, but this is not the moment of the season.

“If Chelsea win all the games then they will be champions. They will deserve it and that is absolutely okay.

“We have to fight for each point and, as you saw tonight, we won 4-1, but how difficult was it? You need to be ready for each game. It is still open, we are in the race so that is good.”

The perfect response

Firmino hit the headlines for the wrong reasons on Christmas Eve when he was charged with drink-driving.

But the forward put his off-field problems to one side to produce a brilliant performance which was capped off with a fine goal a minute before half-time to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead.

“He played really well,” Klopp said. “About the other issues I cannot speak. He deserved the goal.

“It is not the most easy time on the pitch, but he is always important for us. He is always hard-working, always has his moments, and today was a fantastic goal.”

Sturridge made an instant impact when coming off the bench in the 70th minute, taking advantage of a Ryan Shawcross blind back pass and coolly rounding goalkeeper Lee Grant before slotting into the empty net.

“He is so important,” Klopp added. “It is good that he is back, he looks fit so that is really good.

“We have a lot of games so it is perfect for us. Everybody knows we lose Sadio (Mane) to the Africa Cup (African Nations Cup) so it is very important that Daniel is here. It was a wonderful goal.”