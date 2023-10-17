The top 10 goalscorers across world football in 2023: Ronaldo above Haaland…

Stars from Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich all make their way into the top 10 goalscorers chart across world football for the calendar year of 2023.

With just a few months to go until the end of the year, things are as tight as ever around the goalscoring charts and a few familiar make an appearance in this list.

We’ve totted up every single goal that has been scored across world football in 2023, club and international goals included and have compiled a list of the top 10 scores.

For the full article, please click here.