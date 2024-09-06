The top 10 most expensive Championship signings this summer as Leeds edged out by Burnley

TEAMtalk takes a close look at the biggest deals completed by Championship clubs during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Another busy summer transfer window has reached its conclusion, with billions of pounds being spent by clubs around the world.

Whilst teams from the Championship may not have the financial capacity to spend as much as their Premier League counterparts, this has not deterred clubs from the English second tier from spending big in a bid to fire themselves towards promotion.

We’ve taken a look at the biggest deals completed by Championship clubs during the 2024 summer transfer window and how these deals will impact their respective clubs in the immediate future.

Note: We’ve only used the initial transfer fees and haven’t considered any potential add-ons.

10. Tommy Conway – £4.5m

Having been with Bristol City since 2009, aged seven, Taunton-born Tommy Conway sealed an initial £4.5m move to Middlesbrough this summer, having been sent to train with the under-21 squad after voicing his desire to depart Ashton Gate.

Conway, who had been the Robins’s top scorer for the past two consecutive seasons and the club’s Young Player of the Year for last season, turned down a new deal in Bristol and with one year remaining on his current deal, sought a move elsewhere.

The 22-year-old, who was a part of Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad had numerous clubs from the Championship interested in securing his signature, but it would be Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough who would get the deal done.

Conway has signed a four-year deal on Teesside and will aim to help Boro push for Promotion this season.

9 = Joe Worrall – £5m

Before his move this summer, 27-year-old English centre-back Joe Worrall had spent his entire professional with Nottingham Forest aside from brief loan spells with Dagenham and Redbridge, Rangers and Besiktas.

A boyhood Forest fan, Worrall had captained the side, helped them get promoted to the Premier League and kept them in it the following season during his more than 200 appearances for the club.

His £5m move to Burnley sees him sign a four-year deal at Turf Moor and will aim to help Scott Parker’s side secure an immediate return to the top flight.

“I’m very happy to be a Burnley player,” he said after his switch to the Clarets. “I can’t wait to be involved and help get them back to the Premier League.

“It felt like home as soon as I walked through the door and that’s what I want it to be.

“I’m just looking forward to playing and winning games, that’s the main ambition for me – getting everybody on board with what we’re trying to do at the club and enjoying it as well.”

9 = Jayden Bogle £5m

Moving from one Yorkshire club to another, English right-back Jayden Bogle completed a £5m move to Leeds United this summer from Sheffield United.

Bogle had appeared 34 times in the Premier League last season with Sheffield United, as the side from Bramall Lane finished rock bottom of the table.

After the £40m departure of Archie Gray to Spurs and Connor Roberts returning to Burnley following his loan spell at Elland Road, this left Sam Byram as the Whites’ only senior right-back in the squad.

The 24-year-old has penned a four-year deal with Leeds and has started each of their four league games so far.

Swiss full-back Isaac Schmidt has also signed with Leeds on a four-year deal this summer from Swiss Super League side St. Gallen and will offer competition at both right-back and left-back.

7. Hannibal Mejbri – £5.4m

After joining Man Utd’s youth setup in 2019 from Monaco, 21-year-old Hannibal Mejbri has departed Old Trafford for Turf Moor permanently in an initial £5.4m move, which could rise to as much as £9.4m.

The Tunisian international was never able to nail down a place in the Utd squad, having only featured for the Red Devils 13 times in all competitions across his five years with the club.

He would spend the 2022-23 season on loan with Birmingham City in the Championship, where he would make 41 appearances in all competitions for the Blues in a productive loan spell.

The midfielder would make ten of his 13 total appearances for Utd in the 2023-24 season before heading out on loan again during the second half of the campaign with La Liga outfit Sevilla, where he would make six appearances.

This summer, Burnley have offered the French-born midfielder a fresh start in Lancashire and is likely to play a big role as they look to bounce right back to the Premier League.

6. Ante Crnac – £8.5m

With academy product Jonathan Rowe departing Carrow Road for the Orange Velodrome of Marseille in a season-long-loan move with an obligation to buy for £17m, a huge void was left on the wing in the Norwich squad.

The Canaries have suffered somewhat of a mass summer exodus, with Gabriel Sara, Adam Idah, Abu Kamara and Christos Tzolis all leaving for multi-million-pound fees.

Ben Gibson, Sam McCallum, Danny Batth and Dimitrios Giannoulis also departed the club on free transfers, along with manager David Wagner who was sacked following their thumping to Leeds United in last season’s play-off semi-final at Elland Road.

The team from Norfolk acted quickly to replace Rowe with the signing of Croatian winger Ante Crnac from Polish side Raków Częstochowa for an initial £8.5m which could potentially rise to £11m.

Crnac scored 11 times and recorded five assists in 41 appearances in all competitions last campaign, prompting Norwich to sanction a deal for the 20-year-old.

The winger is a product of the esteemed Dinamo Zagreb youth system which has also produced the likes of Luka Modric, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic.

5. Largie Ramazani – £9.9m

Leeds United had big work to do this summer window following the departures of Georgino Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Luis Sinisterra all to Premier League opposition.

Summerville in particular, who contributed to 21 goals and 10 assists and won the Championship Player of the Season has been a huge loss for the Yorkshire club this summer.

The Whites have been linked with numerous wingers this summer including Stoke City’s Million Manhoef and Mohamed Belloumi, who moved to Hull City late in the window.

Instead, Leeds sanctioned a move for former Man Utd youth player Largie Ramazani, who joins the club for an initial £9.9m from Spanish side Almeria.

The Belgian winger scored three goals and recorded five assists in 29 La Liga games for Almeria last season as the club was relegated.

Replacing Summerville with one player was always going to be a tall order, with Leeds also moving to bring in Israeli winger Manor Solomon in on-loan from Spurs for the season, who will provide competition on the left flank with Ramazani.

4= Mark McGuinness – £10m

A signing which has seemingly gone fairly under the radar is Luton Town’s acquisition of Cardiff City centre-back Mark McGuinness for £10m.

McGuinness joined Cardiff in July 2021 from Arsenal for around £1.9m and would go on to make 83 Championship appearances in three years in the Welsh capital.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international formed an impressive partnership with Dimitrios Goutas at the heart of the Cardiff defence last campaign but would be left out of the squad by manager Erol Bulut in the Bluebirds’ 5-0 away defeat to Burnley following speculation of a move.

Luton, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have smashed their transfer record to bring in McGuinness as they aim for Promotion back to the Premier League following a difficult start to the campaign

4 = Joe Rodon – £10m

Welsh international Joe Rodon has rejoined Leeds for £10m following a successful loan spell from Spurs at Elland Road last campaign, where he certified himself as a firm fan favourite at the heart of the defence.

Rodon missed just three games in the Championship for Leeds last campaign, appearing 43 times in the league as well as both legs of the playoff semi-final against Norwich and the final against Southampton.

Leeds and Spurs have developed a good relationship over the past few years, with Jack Clarke, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Manor Solomon and Rodon all having transferred between the two clubs in the past five years.

The Welshman has started all four of the Whites’ Championship games so far as Daniel Farke’s side hope to rewrite the wrongs from last season and bring Premier League football back to Leeds.

2. Maxime Esteve – £10.1m

French centre-back Maxime Esteve initially joined Burnley on loan in January from Montpellier, where he had spent his entire career upon departing for England before the Clarets took up the option to purchase the player this summer for £10.1m.

A left-footed defender who is comfortable playing out from the back, Esteve was wanted by West Ham, Wolves and Hoffenheim this summer, the latter having an offer rebuffed late in the window.

Burnley had already seen Dara O’Shea, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Luke McNally, Charlie Taylor and Vitinho in defensive roles all depart the club, so were understandably very reluctant to lose Esteve.

The Frenchman has started all four of Burnley’s Championship games so far and looks likely to be a crucial cog of Burnley’s promotion dreams this campaign.

1. Mike Tresor – £16m

Topping the list of the most expensive signings made by Championship clubs this summer is Belgian winger Mike Tresor, who completed his £16m move to Burnley following his loan spell with the Clarets the previous campaign.

Tresor had spent the 2022-23 campaign with Genk where he registered eight goals and a staggering 24 assists in 39 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League.

The 24 assists that the Belgian accumulated was the most ever in a single Pro League season, which helped him win the 2022–23 Belgian Pro League Footballer of the Year and prompted his call-up to the Belgian national team.

This caught the attention of the then Burnley manager and fellow Belgian Vincent Kompany, who brought Tresor in on loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

However, Tresor would not find his feet in the Premier League, having contributed to zero goals in nineteen appearances for the Clarets as they only amassed 24 points and were ultimately relegated.

Burnley took up the option to make the move permanent this summer, however, the winger has not yet been included in any of the side’s matchday squads four games into the new campaign.

Late moves to OGC Nice and Ajax both fell through due to the Clarets’ demands over the Belgian international and he looks likely to remain in Lancashire until at least January unless he can force his way back into Scott Parker’s plans at Turf Moor.