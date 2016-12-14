‘The twinkle in Mourinho’s eyes has gone’ – Carragher

Jamie Carragher believes that Jose Mourinho may be losing his touch, insisting he looks ‘a bit tired’ at Manchester United.

Despite bringing in huge names like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, United sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points off the top four.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Liverpool legend and pundit Carragher said that the Portuguese manager is not what he used to be.

“There’s probably a bit of hurt there from Chelsea because that was the first time he’s not had success in management,” Carragher said.

“He looks a bit down and tired, like the twinkle in his eyes has gone, and I’m not surprised given the results he’s had in the last 12 to 15 months. He’s probably scratching his head and trying to work out what is going on.

“Mourinho used to be a master at winning big games, but whatever his methodology has been since the start of last season, it has not been working at Chelsea or United.

“From what I’ve seen of United this season, the football they play is slower, and I can’t see them finishing above City, who have a great chance of winning the league.

“A lot of Mourinho’s tactics revolve around how he can get the best out of Paul Pogba, but even with the big-name players and signings, United have struggled to beat one of the biggest teams in the league.”

Biting back

However, Carragher is keen to question those who have already written Mourinho off.

“He only won the title last year,” he said. “He’s won the European Cup with two different teams. Some of the newer managers who are being lauded have won nothing, and it’s a bit premature to write Mourinho off.

“I think people can get too carried away when talking about changes in formations, too. The key is to play whatever system well. Leicester won the league last season playing a traditional 4-4-2.

“Chelsea are top of the league playing with three at the back—something which has never won the league before.”