The Xabi Alonso effect: Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea hit snag in pursuit of Bundesliga superstar

Florian Wirtz is being chased by some of the biggest clubs in Europe but TEAMtalk sources state that Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen could prevent his departure.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are all known to be admirers of the 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who’s been on fire in the Bundesliga this season.

Wirtz has made 39 appearances across all competitions this term, scoring a very impressive 14 goals and making 18 assists in the process.

The talented youngster is a key reason why Leverkusen are on track to lift their first Bundesliga title in their history and are yet to be beaten in 28 league games.

Wirtz is only expected to improve as he gains experience and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Liverpool, Man City and Bayern Munich are all very interested in signing him.

EURO PAPER TALK: Amorim demands Liverpool make €70m Porto star his first signing; Man Utd chase €150m Portuguese superstar

Paris Saint-Germain are also understood to be keeping tabs on his situation, but their interest is not believed to be as concrete as the trio’s.

Liverpool and Man City are also big admirers of Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong, so a double raid on the Bundesliga giants could be on the cards for them.

Florian Wirtz loves playing under Xabi Alonso

TEAMtalk sources state that while the interest in Wirtz from Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich is very real, it will be difficult to lure him away from Leverkusen this summer.

That is because the attacking midfielder loves playing under Alonso, and would be more than happy to stay at the German club after the manager committed his future to them.

In any case, Wirtz’s suitors would have to cough up a big transfer fee to sign him. He is under contract until 2027 and reports suggest he’s valued at a staggering €130m (£111.2m).

EXCLUSIVE: Man City eye Doku repeat as Pep chases brilliant £60m Premier League speedster also wanted in Saudi

This means that, in theory, Liverpool and Man City, would have to break their transfer records to bring Wirtz in – which are £85m for Darwin Nunez and £100m for Jack Grealish respectively.

As mentioned, however, Leverkusen are doing everything they can to tie the youngster down to a new deal, which would effectively rule out the chance of him leaving this summer.

Wirtz looks set to become a superstar in the future but while Alonso remains at the German club, signing him will be incredibly difficult.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea to miss out on electric LaLiga winger Pochettino loves as Man Utd, Liverpool battle for signing