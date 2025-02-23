Darwin Nunez has been told he is ‘not good enough’ to play for Liverpool as talk of a high-profile summer exit gathers pace – but one observer has explained why Manchester United should consider a controversial move to poach him from Merseyside and beat two other suitors to his signature.

The Uruguayan has come in for some serious flak this week after missing a gilt-edged chance at Villa Park, the 25-year-old skying his shot over the bar after being presented with a great opportunity in the closing stages of their 2-2 draw with Unai Emery’s side. But while Liverpool boss Arne Slot moved to defend the star – highlighting both his brilliant work rate and that the chance fell on his wrong foot – the fact that he has now missed five big chances this season, versus the four goals he has actually scored, have brought his future at Anfield into sharp focus.

Indeed, speculation that Nunez will leave Merseyside has gathered pace in recent days, with three solid sources all making clear a summer departure looks on the cards.

And adding to claims that a parting of ways is on, one trusted journalist even went as far as stating that his exit was now “100%”.

The former Benfica man, whose transfer to Liverpool cost an initial £64m but could ultimately top £85m, is strongly fancied to move to Saudi Arabia.

However, former England international Lianne Sanderson has indicated he should consider remaining in England and could improve the Manchester United attack were a controversial move to go through.

“It’s not good enough,” Sanderson told talkSPORT when asked about Nunez’s form for Liverpool.

“You have to give players time to adapt – some players can find it hard in their first season or two. But he’s had that time now. This is his third season.

“Everyone misses chances, it happens to the best of us, but the elite players know how to get over it quicker. As a forward you’re going to miss chances but it’s about how you recover from that and he had another opportunity after that.

“I can’t deny he works his socks off but he’s just not good enough, he isn’t good enough.

“He’s got all the attributes to be a top, top player. He’s good in the air, he’s got pace, but he just isn’t that guy. That’s the reality.

“They bought him, they gave him a go, but now they need to get someone else. Let me ask you this, this is something I’ve just thought. If it’s a choice of [Rasmus] Hojlund or Nunez, who are you having?”

In reply, talkSPORT presenter Hugh Woozencroft said he would take Nunez over Hojlund. Sanderson then responded: “That’s what I’m saying.

“There are levels. I don’t think Darwin Nunez is awful, there’s a player in there somewhere – but he’s just not good enough for Liverpool.”

How much Liverpool will demand for Darwin Nunez sale

While transfers between Liverpool and United are almost unheard of – the last deal directly between the clubs was Phil Chisnall in 1964, some 61 years ago – and there is no indication that the Red Devils would be interested in signing the Uruguayan, there is certainly some logic in what Sanderson says.

In his time at Anfield, Nunez has scored 39 goals and added 22 assists from 131 games – a goal contribution every 2.14 appearances. By contrast, Hojlund has 23 goals and two assists from 75 outings – a contribution every 2.88 games.

Despite his respectable record at Anfield, there is an acknowledgement – in the words of trusted reporter James Pearce – that Nunez has regressed in his third season at the club – and, having struggled to adapt to Arne Slot’s tactical demands, now finds himself well down their pecking order.

As a result, the Reds are widely reported by multiple outlets to have made it clear they will not stand in the player’s way of leaving this summer with two clubs in Saudi Arabia – Al Nassr and Al-Hilal – both reportedly keen on a deal.

To that end, the Reds have put an asking price of roughly £60m (€72.4m, $75.8m) on the player’s head.

Reflecting on that miss at Villa Park, former Reds striker Robbie Fowler strongly criticised the player on TNT Sport and urged him to get back to basics to rediscover his form over the remainder of the season.

“People worry about Darwin Nunez because you don’t think, he doesn’t think about the game enough…

“If you’re struggling for confidence, you’ve got to go back to basics, you’ve got to get the ball, you’ve got to touch it, and you’ve got to like give it five yards [away].

“You don’t look and dally on the ball, waiting for someone to make a run so you can play in an unbelievable pass – play the simple things.

“You always need to go back to basics and do the simplicity of being a footballer, what got you into the position of being a professional footballer.

“And it’s a bad miss, it’s a really bad miss, probably up there with one of the worst we’ve seen this year.

“I’ll try and help him out a little bit by saying Szoboszlai maybe should have shot himself, but you know, he’s played a great ball to him and he’s missed the target, criminally, from seven/eight yards – that can’t be happening.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Top striker target open to move; Brazil right-back eyed

Slot is understood to have several potential options to replace Nunez in his attack this summer and our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher recently revealed that Alexander Isak is very much a name being considered by Anfield boss – and better yet, it’s been revealed why the Newcastle star would be ‘very interested’ in a move to Anfield.

Any deal, though, will not be easy amid claims that the Magpies would insist on a British record transfer fee – currently set at the £115m Chelsea paid Brighton for Moises Caicedo – for the Swede, who has 19 goals and five assists from 29 appearances this season.

Despite that, Fletcher understands that Slot will have an enormous summer transfer warchest at his disposal – and that the Dutchman could be free to spend as much as £200m on new arrivals, with two arrivals the tip of the iceberg.

Elsewhere, the Reds have been linked with a move for impressive Brazilian right-back Wesley – and reports in his homeland claim the officials from Liverpool have now made an ‘informal enquiry’ to understand the parameters around a possible deal.

Links to the 21-year-old – tipped to win his first senior call-up to the Brazil squad next month – will undoubtedly accelerate talk that Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to depart this summer.

