They said what? Premier League manager and player reaction

TEAMtalk takes a look at the best quotes from Saturday’s Premier League action as managers and players alike spoke to the media.

Burnley 2 Liverpool 0

Jurgen Klopp was critical of his Liverpool players at full-time as he told Match of the Day:

“Our decision making was not good. We’d put in a good cross but there were no bodies in the box and then when we had bodies in the box we ended up shooting.

“The season is still pretty young. It doesn’t look like we are 100% fine tuned. But it’s only the start of the season and I can see a lot of good things. The lesson here is don’t give the ball away like we did twice today. We will work on it 100%. We need to have a plan for deep defending teams. We have a few things to do – that is clear.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp added: “How can I be happy with this? When we gave away the first goal they defended for their lives. Both of their strikers Andre Gray and Sam Vokes are really hard workers.

“We had absolutely no luck and everybody needs to be more clinical. We have to accept it. Burnley deserved to win with a very passionate performance. We have to say it was not enough today.”

Sam Vokes was happy to celebrate a famous win.

Speaking to BBC Sport: “The first goal came early and settled us down. The crowd was bouncing. It was good to settle those nerves. Second half we knew we had to dig in and defend for our lives. That’s what we did.”

Fellow goalscorer Andre Gray told Match Of The Day:”It feels unreal to score my first Premier League goal. It’s nice to do it early because the longer the games go without scoring it plays with your head.

“It was a great team performance. I don’t think we deserved to lose last week and it was important to make it right this week. We know we’re not going to out-play teams every week but we have the biggest heart.”

Tottenham 1 Crystal Palace 0

Alan Pardew told BBC Sport it was a galling result, but hopes new signing Christian Benteke can spark an improvement.

“We had to make a substitution at a corner, and Sod’s Law, it’s the one that goes in. Our effort and endeavour were there to see, we matched Spurs all the way.

“We have not scored a goal yet, but I cannot fault my players. I feel so sorry for my players, they gave everything they could but it was not to be.

“We have lost on two set plays, we are a strong set play side and we will work on it and make sure it does not happen again.”

On Benteke: “He’s going to give us more dynamic play going forward, free up Connor [Wickham] and give us a different look. We knew we needed to make changes and our fans will see we are headed in the right direction.

“He’s going to give our fans and us belief. Our players are coming back slowly but surely, but it was galling today. We need one or two more players, but we are not far away.”

Stoke 1 Man City 4

John Stones was happy with Man City’s performance and his Man of the Match award at Stoke.

“I’ve settled in quite quickly. The boys have helped me do that,” Stones told Sky Sports 1.

“The games have come thick and fast, which is always good. It’s what I came here to do – play games and try and develop as a player.

“To get the three points today shows how good a team we’ve got. We’ve got guys coming off the bench and making such a big impact and scoring goals.”

Pep Guardiola was content to secure three points from his first Premier League away trip.

Asked what he was happy with, he said: “Everything. I know how tough it is to travel here and win the game.

“We created some situations but the last pass was not good, but I am impressed again with the quality of the players. I’m happy.”

Stoke manager Mark Hughes was unhappy about the concession of his side’s penalty and called on referees to stick to their new interpretation of the rules through the campaign.

“There’s a directive out there and if certain teams get penalised for that, that’s fine as long as it’s the same from now until the end of the season,” he said.

“Usually it isn’t, so we’ll have to wait and see on that.

“That penalty award shook us because at that point I thought we were playing well. We were on the front foot and asking questions of City.

“That stopped us in our tracks.”

West Brom 1 Everton 2

Gareth McAuley was frustrated by West Brom’s defeat: “We expected to see the game out and conceded just before half-time,” he told BBC Sport. “Darren Fletcher had a good chance for us. It was a tight game and both teams had a go today. We want to add quality to our team and hopefully that will happen.”

Everton manager Ronald Koeman talking to BBC Sport: “It’s always hard to play against West Brom, the teams of Tony Pulis.

“They have direct play and a lot of tall people. After nine minutes we were 1-0 down and we had to change the system. The one run (Mirallas goal) before half-time was a key moment.

“In this system with Gerard Deulofeu up front you hope to get behind the defenders but they dropped further back. Then you bring on Romelu Lukaku. We had two big chances at 2-1 up. We fought for everything.

“The equaliser before half-time was vital. At 1-1 it’s good for us and for them it’s a different situation.

“Lukaku when he came on and Yannick Bolasie came on (both did well). Bolasie’s experience and defensive qualities you need in the team. It’s difficult for a manager to pick his best XI. We finished strong today. We can improve, but we are much better than one week ago.”

Tony Pulis repeated his wish to sign five players for West Brom.

“The first half – Gareth Barry’s had a shot and then their goal came in the 46th minute – it was disappointing to concede before half time,” he told BBC Sport.

“Everton bringing Romelu Lukalu and Yannick Bolasie on made a difference. And then Ashley Williams comes on for them at the end.

“Everton will be looking for a top-six finish with the money they’ve spent.

“We need five players. Whether we will get them or not we will see.”

Swansea 0 Hull 2

Hull caretaker boss Mike Phelan has again refused to get carried away.

“We still are short on numbers and have to be realistic. It was a tremendous performance and the character of the group and been brilliant from day one,” he told the BBC.

“The difficulty to come here was to see if we could go after them or contain them. The players stuck to their task and we created more chances than them.

“You have to take credit sometimes. We only have 13 senior players fit and it was an opportunity to get Shaun Maloney out there and it was a bit of a gamble. It paid off, especially for him.

“There are two sides to a game of football, in and out of possession. We knew what Swansea would do with the ball and it was about conserving energy.

“We wanted to get to 75 minutes and kick on form there, it worked really well.

“There have been disturbances and upheaval at the club but the players have seen through that and been professional. It is only two games and there is a long way to go.

“Hopefully we will be doing some business in the next week, we have to.”

Watford 1 Chelsea 2

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte speaking to BBC Sport: “I feel good because I saw the right commitment, the right spirit from my team.

“This game wasn’t easy this game because we were 1-0 down. I’m pleased to see the reaction from my players and this win is very important for us as it gives everyone confidence.

“It is wrong to come to Watford and to think it’s very simple to win. In the first half I saw a good balance between the teams. I think we showed a great intensity in the second half and we pushed them a lot.

“I like to thank the fans because they pushed us on during the worst period. We must understand that we have to fight together and today is another game that we won at the end so it’s very important.”

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri said that he could not fault his side: “I am happy for how we played for 70-80 minutes because we played very well but I am not happy with the result.

“What can I think? They scored two goals that could have been avoided. We are a team that still has room to grow and there is margin for improvement.

“The new players can help us a lot and they can help us improve as a team. We played very well so the way we played in the first half, we could have scored twice.”

Leicester 0 Arsenal o

Arsene Wenger told BBC Sport he was generally happy with the performance: “I think overall it was a good performance, a good match between two good teams. It was a game of top level intensity and I believe we responded well to last week’s disappointment.

“Leicester are a good team – they did not win the league and only lose three games last season for nothing. We had to fight until the end. We could have lost or won it in the last 20 minutes. We wanted to win the game and we finished with five attacking players on the pitch.”

And Claudio Ranieri agreed: “I am very happy. We didn’t concede, we closed very well all the space and created clear chances to score. It was a draw but I think our fans enjoyed the match. Jamie Vardy scored against Manchester United, and he works so hard, I am happy with him.”