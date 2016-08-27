They said what? Premier League manager and player reaction

TEAMtalk takes a look at the best quotes from Saturday’s Premier League action as managers and players alike spoke to the media.

Tottenham 1 Liverpool 1

Mauricio Pochettino believes a draw was a fair result at White Hart Lane.

“It was a game that if you look at the stats it was 50-50,” Pochettino said to Sky Sports.

“Liverpool are a team who want to play and win titles and I think we are in the same way and it was a fair result.”

“Now we have two weeks to wait (until after the international break) and then we will play a lot of games. It is important we try to work hard to be ready.”

Jurgen Klopp was a little disappointed that his side could not collect what he feels would have been a deserved three points.

“When you take a point at Tottenham for 99 per cent of teams it would be a good thing but today we saw the game different,” Klopp told Match of the Day.

“We played a very good away game against a very strong side. It was our first real mistake and it was a goal so that is not really fair.

“We showed we can be good. We played football and defended really good. It doesn’t feel too brilliant at the moment.

Chelsea 3 Burnley 0

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has challenged Eden Hazard to produce more consistently following his matchwinning display: “It was a good game and performance and we played good football with good possession. We created a lot of chances and kept a clean sheet – this is important because after 13 home games without a clean sheet this helps the confidence and shows the hard work is paying off.

“We have started very well this season but we must know we can improve.

“Eden Hazard must be this decisive in every game, and I am pleased because I saw it today, but we must work to improve more.

“We are working close together, the club and I, and we are trying to find the right solutions to improve this squad. We have four days to find this, but I am pleased to work with the squad I have.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says that his side’s fate will not be determined by results against the top sides: “Despite all the Chelsea possession we did have the ball today, but the awareness to use it wasn’t enough. We were playing out from the back when we didn’t need to for the second goal.

“We kept our two up front trying to be brave, but they’ve got a strong bench and eventually that told.

“Chelsea away isn’t the best in August and wouldn’t be top of our priorities, but we want to win, we have a winning mentality.

“I’ve heard a lot of transfer rumours but would actually like to see it happen.”

Crystal Palace 1 Bournemouth 1

Alan Pardew was full of praise for his Crystal Palace side after they fought back for a point: “We were brilliant after half time and we looked a completely different team.

“It was like I had changed 11 players and the equaliser was more than justified.

“After an awful first half where we played nowhere near our potential, the second half was one of the best I have seen from us here.

“I thought the fans were terrific.

“They stuck with us given an awful first half and on another day, we would have won that game.”

Everton 1 Stoke 0

Everton manager Ronald Koeman called for his side to be more his troops to be more clinical: “If you don’t score the second and kill the game then it is always difficult in the last few minutes. But we had much more ball possession, 18 shots on target, them 0 and it is normal you win three points.

“Today we were not really clinical in the box. We had some good opportunities and need to be more aggressive, but the performance was good, it is a good start to the season and we can build on that.

“Two wins and one draw is very positive, but we can do much better and we need to improve in several aspects.”

On the penalty that Everton were awarded, he adds: “It is so difficult to analyse that situation. There are enough reasons for Mark Hughes to be angry. If everyone whistles for these situations you would accept it, but one referee does and another one doesn’t.”

Stoke manager Mark Hughes was not happy with the award of the match-winning penalty: “We are disappointed with the award of the penalty. I feared at the start of the season that some teams would not get a fair crack at the whip and that is happening to us. It is a very harsh decision in my view and that is two dubious penalties against us.

“I don’t know what the referee has seen in terms of a clash. Ashley Williams is slightly ahead of Phil (Bardsley), ran across his path, there is a clash of legs, he goes down and we are penalised.

“All we are asking for is consistency. It is something I was worried about and I feared that we might be damaged, not because we are worse than anyone else, but that is how it seems to be. The consistency we are worried about.

“We are going to have to consider zonal marking as it is too damaging for us.”

Leicester 2 Swansea 1

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri was happy to get a first win of the season under his belt: “I am very happy. We played very well in the first half. In the second half we could have closed the match but missed a penalty and in the end we complicated our life. But it was a good three points and I’m very happy.

“These three points are very important for us because we lost the first match and two matches at home took four points, which is okay.

“The draw against Arsenal was okay and today was a good performance. I am glad.

“We have a very good platform. We wanted to keep all our players. It wasn’t possible and one went away but it’s okay. We are happy and now we start our season.”

Swansea boss Francesco Guidolin had few complaints: “In my opinion Leicester deserved to win because they played very well in the first half and we didn’t.

“But in the second part of the game I saw my team player better and the result was 50-50 at the end.

“Leicester is a strong team like last season, one of the best teams in the league. I am confident because my team is a good team. We can play better.

“For us it was not a good match in the first half but after that we played with more courage and aggression and we had the opportunities to draw. But I am honest and Leicester deserved to win.

“In my career I played with these conditions. It’s not the first time but today was very difficult to play and stay on the bench. It was not a good day for the weather. We are used to it because in Wales the weather is not very good.”

Southampton 1 Sunderland 1

Claude Puel was happy Southampton were able to salvage a point in the end at home to Sunderland and also gave an update on potential transfers.

“It is disappointing this afternoon. It was a good game for the two teams but for the third game we had many possibilities to score,” said Puel to BBC Sport.

“It was important for my players to show good character and spirit to find the equaliser. It is a better result for us just before the international break.

“It is interesting for the future but always important to take points and the next game we will see in our next game against Arsenal.

“Perhaps another player will come to Southampton but nothing is signed. It is a possibility to take one or two to add energy to the squad.”

Sunderland boss David Moyes was keen to distance rookie goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from blame for the equaliser: “It was really tough in the opening period, we never really got to grips with them. There were periods in the first half we played quite well and some of the stuff we did was quite OK.

“I was hoping it was going to be our day and we are having difficult days at the club. We are finding it difficult to get players on to the pitch.

“Jordan Pickford played really well today and made some good saves. This is what you get with young goalkeepers, there are times they will make mistakes and you have to put up with it. If a defender or midfielder make mistakes, it is not highlighted, but for a goalkeeper it is.

“We did well to contain them and did well to get a point. I am delighted but we were unlucky not to get a draw at Man City and last week at Middlesbrough but the last 10 minutes we are finding tough.

“I am sure we will make some additions in the remaining days of the transfer window because we definitely need it.”

Watford 1 Arsenal 3

Walter Mazzarri heaped praise on Petr Cech for his display against the Hornet and admitted his new players are still trying to gel together.

“The second half we played good and should have scored more. We had two players in the last minute before the game have to pull out and on top some episodes in the game did not go in our favour.

“These episodes in a match can change a game. Cech played incredible for them, saved a goal two or three times but I am very happy with how our team played.

“A lot of players are new so we have to prepare later. The organisational things are still missing and two starting players were out last minute and this really didn’t help.”

Arsene Wenger gave his assessment of Arsenal’s win and also confirmed the arrivals of two new players.

“I believe we shot ourselves in the foot in first game and were under huge pressure. We had two difficult away games but today I believe we had a good solid performance.

“We had a good cushion at half time. At the moment we are not completely there physically and could see that in second half.

“Ozil is not physically there completely but what we want from Ozil is assists and goals and I hope he can get that this season, 10 or 15 goals plus the chances he creates.

“We have bought two players Mustafi and Perez. They will integrate into the team now and we will help them join squad. We had to work very hard to get signings done. We have not got any plans for anyone else now.”

Hull v Manchester United

Hull caretaker boss Mike Phelan was proud of his players despite the result: “It is disappointing for the players, they have put a serious amount of work in to get to a point where they think they have a result.

“You are playing quality sides who bring quality off the bench, but I am proud of the players. They have put hard work in today without getting anything out of it.

“In the first half we were competitive and looked solid, we had a great chance before United scored. You have to be proud of the desire they showed.”

But Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists the result is proof of changing times at Old Trafford: “We deserved it and in a more comfortable way. It is a great feeling when you win the points in the last minute.

“The boys were very strong and the second half was like going to fight against a wall. We had an amazing mentality. We were very strong and tried to create problems for the opposition. We tried and tried and got it.

“I tell the boys every day we have to go into every match to win. We must not be happy with less than a win. We know we will draw or lose matches but the mentality has to be go to win. Today they showed that.”