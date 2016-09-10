They said what? Premier League manager and player reaction

TEAMtalk takes a look at the best quotes from Saturday’s Premier League action as managers and players alike give their thoughts to the media.

Jose Mourinho: “The two halves were completely different. In the first half we were below the level to play this match. You have to be completely ready in terms of the speed of your thinking and decision making.

“We had a few players who were not at that level – we lost easy balls and let them recover the ball. We paid for our mistakes.

“The second half was completely different. We were a team that had the courage and honesty and dignity to chase with pride the result which I think we deserved – we deserved a goal in the second half.”

Ander Herrera: “It is disappointing for us. We are now not happy. We have lost a derby in front of our fans and it is painful. We have to be balanced in our analysis. This is the first game we have not played the best. We have crossed a lot of balls and put them under pressure.”

Pep Guardiola: “We are happy. I think the spectators enjoyed it because it was open until the end. First half we were better – in the second half it was difficult. We had counter attacks and we didn’t finish.

“We were not brilliant in that moment in the last part of the pitch. But we go to one of the best stadiums in the world and win the game.

“These guys have a heart – in the first half we won a lot of duels against a team physically stronger. In the second half, the long balls, you just pray because it’s almost impossible to control that.”

Kelechi Iheanacho: “It means a whole lot to me, it’s a dream come true to play in the Manchester derby and score the winning goal. My team really worked hard. Being in the right place at the tight time. I didn’t think the shot would hit the post but I’m happy it came off me.”

Arsene Wenger: “It is a relief, because we missed many chances and they had one or two opportunities having thrown everything forward.

“Honestly, everyone is telling me it was a penalty, but I’ve not yet seen it again.

“There was a long delay before Santi Cazorla took the penalty – he did very well to score because he felt a heavy mental weight for the team. He played very well, because he helped us get back into the game after we started not fluent and not pacey.

“I also give Laurent Koscielny a lot of credit – he came back from Russia on Thursday and today he scored when we were 1-0 down. Fantastic.”

Arsenal penalty taker Santi Cazorla: “I had a lot of time to think about where to shoot my penalty, but I kept calm. I thought if I shot down the middle the keeper might go to one side. I have no idea if it was a foul.”

Claude Puel unhappy about the late penalty awarded to Arsenal: “It’s very hard for my players, a big disappointment. For me, with the penalty both players went to play the ball – it’s very hard to take.

“Very disappointing considering all the work. We could have won that game.”

Eddie Howe:“It’s a massive day for us. The first half we were completely dominant.

“There’s such small margins between teams at this level, we had to be very patient, but it was a great goal by Callum Wilson.

“I’m really pleased for him, players go through highs and lows, he’s had a severe knock with his injury but he always shows enthusiasm and brightness and you could see from his celebration how much this meant to him.”

Jack Wilshere: “It was a good win for us and it was good for me to come on and get my first minutes and get used to how the lads play.

“My biggest goal is to get as many games as possible, if there is a question mark about me I know that it’s my fitness, so I hope to get as many minutes in, prove everyone wrong and re-kick my career.”

Tony Pulis on Saido Berahino: “For over a season Saido has been wrapped up in where he’s going and he’s playing in the top league in the world. You have to be mentally prepared, you can’t just switch it on and off and he needs to understand that.

“In the 20 months I’ve been here he was a talisman for the first six months but then we’ve lost him for the last year. It’s been difficult.

“It’s been an interesting club to manage for me, the way it’s run is different, but also dealing with a player that has for two thirds of that period not doing really what he should be has been difficult.”

Sean Dyche: “I was pleased with our performance. We started a bit edgy but built into the game.

“It’s the way it goes. It is the reality of football (letting in a late goal). It was a game of few chances and cagey.

“He (Steven Defour) was as cheap as chips – have you not seen what is happening in the Premier League? He is a fine player.”

Mike Phelan: We left late but it went our favour this time. I thought we were terrific the way we handled the game in the first half.

“There were two great goals in a football match. In the past, Hull have come to Burnley and lost games like that but we kept going.”

Aitor Karanka: “I think it was a very good game and it was difficult because we have lost when we were in a good position. When you lose a game through mistakes it is difficult, but we have to think about the future and learn. We have to keep going.

“All of us have learned we can’t drop our intensity in the Premier League, we have to play always in the same style. We had a lot of chances in the second half and if we had played the first half the same way we would have won the game.

Alan Pardew: “The first 20 minutes were important for us that we built on the Bournemouth performance and we were terrific in that period, we deserved the lead.

“We should have got a third goal, we had a couple of big chances. You can’t control a whole Premier League game and we had to really hold on towards the end.

“If we do that for 38 games we’ll go OK. We have some big players back at the ranch and hopefully we can get them fit.”

Christian Benteke: “I think it’s fantastic for the team. It was a massive game for us, but today we did the job. It is the beauty of the Premier League. Every game is really hard, but I think we deserved to win.”

Mark Hughes: “The second half wasn’t the level we needed to get to. We started brightly with good intent but the goal knocked us back on our heels. At half time we were very positive but we need to be better when we are chasing games.

“The sending off, that’s my fault. I came out of my technical area, I wasn’t happy, I felt the officials missed two decisions. I was diappointed but I am disappointed with my reaction. It hasn’t been a great day but we can pick ourselves up.

“My dismissal made no difference to our performance in the second half. We need to be better.”

Mauricio Pochettino:: “I’m very pleased. What was most important that we start a very difficult run of seven games in 20 matches with a win. It was the perfect result for us.”

Harry Kane: “It is not an easy place to come but to win 4-0 here last year and today made it look easier than it is. I don’t think we started that well but then we punished them when we needed to.”

Slaven Bilic: “It’s hard to explain. This was, from my point of view, way too easy for them to score their first goal.”

“Their first goal came from a very predictable situation and we should have made them do better to hurt us.

“Their second was a classic for YouTube – no communication between two players – but these things happen.

“For me, it was way too easy for them to get into positions and to create 2v1 situations and hurt us with their quality.”

Walter Mazzarri: “We didn’t start well but change of formation allowed us more possession. It’s a great win

“This win is extremely important for our confidence. The group knows we can do more.”

Jurgen Klopp: “At the end it was a great performance over 90 minutes. I thought it was a good challenge for us today because I know we can be really strong. If something does not work we have to show we can stay in the race, and believe in our style. We played calm football, but we can’t create with each pass, each movement.

“Leicester have big quality, are always a threat, even after we scored our third. It was a good performance in a wonderful place.”

Daniel Sturridge: “We worked hard, it was important to come out in a new stadium and show the fans we can beat the champions, and perform week in week out at the highest level.

“For me it is all about making runs, as long as players are making movements and giving you the opportunities. I like to make runs to make space but it was a great run from Mane to make space for me.

Claudio Ranieri: “Liverpool played well and deserved to win. We started well, but after the first goal we lost our shape a little.

“We tried in the second half, but everything Liverpool tried came good. We created chances, but were a little unlucky.

“We have to clear our minds for the next match. When we have lost in the past, we have always had a good reaction.”

“I was starting as a centre forward, I’m still not as clinical as I should be but I take it on the chin and get on with it.”