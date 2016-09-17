They said what? Premier League manager and player reaction

TEAMtalk takes a look at the best quotes from Saturday’s Premier League action as managers and players alike give their thoughts to the media.

Mike Phelan: “We were playing against a top team, it was always going to be difficult once we lost a man and go down to 10 men.

“Against a team like Arsenal it can fall into their hands but I was pleased with our contribution up to that, we were more than capable of causing Arsenal a few issues.

“We had possession before and after the red card and we kept going. To come back to 2-1 was a good feeling for our guys but unfortunately it didn’t last long enough.

“My position is I have been offered the job. It came 48 hours ago when we were in preparation for this game. I have time now to sit down with family, have a chat and take it forward.”

Arsene Wenger: “We were quite dominant and our game was fluent.

“They defended very well and tried to catch us on the break, but after the penalty it was 11 against 10, we needed to be serious.

“It was Cazorla to take [the penalty], I don’t know why he didn’t. There is a pecking order and Sanchez wasn’t planned to take it.”

Theo Walcott: “We started the game very positively, on the front foot and right on them, we managed to quieten the fans down.

“The result and performance was key. It was a shame we couldn’t keep the clean sheet but four goals away from home, you are always going to get the win.

“We have a lot of great characters in the dressing room. We have been in this situation before but the next step now is Tuesday’s match.”

Claudio Ranieri: “I am very happy with the result and the performance of the players. I was curious to see how my players reacted after the Champions League and they reacted very well.

“After the victory in the Champions League, it was very important to continue in the Premier League.

“We scored three goals and Islam Slimani scored twice. I think our fans are very happy. It’s important Slimani continues to score because if he only scores in the first match we have a problem. He is a good lad and very happy.”

Danny Drinkwater: “We knew we had to come back to the Premier League and had to carry on from where we left off in the Champions League.

“We have been away for the first time as a club and it was new for us. So it was a relief to come back and not suffer a European hangover. Getting three points was the most important thing.”

Sean Dyche: “The reality was four minutes of madness – two before half-time and two after. We gave away a really poor free-kick and they score. You go into half-time and try and change things and calm things down.

“Then we give away another poor goal. You are in trouble after that because we’re playing against a very good team. We have to keep learning and keep moving forward.”

Pep Guardiola: “Our high pressing was not perfect today, we had problems with controlling the Bournemouth build-up, but we created a lot of counter attacks.

“We are so lucky that we have Kevin de Bruyne with us. It was a fantastic performance.”

On the sending off of Nolito: “The referee took a decision and we have to accept that.”

Kelechi Iheanacho: “Kevin de Bruyne is a brilliant player. He is very intelligent. He has good qualities. We are happy to have him in our team. We are happy when we win a game, but we need to focus on wining the next game.

“When I go out before the game, I have confidence that we are going to win.”

Eddie Howe: “It was a tough day. Manchester City were excellent. The nature of the first two goals was disappointing. They’re a very impressive team.

“When you play against the best, your learning is accelerated. That said, we had some opportunities but didn’t make the most of them.We weren’t at our very best, but you have to give them credit.

“It was difficult for Jack Wilshere in the first half, because he’s at his best when he has the ball, and we didn’t have too much of it.”

Tony Pulis: “It was a good performance. But we played well at Bournemouth last week and probably as created as many opportunities. The difference is we’ve won the game and that changes people’s perceptions.

“We’re pleased the ball has gone in the back of the net but we’ve done nothing different – other than the ball has gone in the back of the net.”

Slaven Bilic: “They deserved it. I felt embarrassed at half-time. We were three down and we can say that some of the goals were individual mistakes.

“The penalty is hard to explain as the opponent is nowhere near our player. But we can’t make so many mistakes when we don’t have the ball. The problem is big, we can’t say we were just unlikely.

“They showed their character after half-time, we played good football in the second half but I hate to say again, the words I said against Watford, that if you continue to defend like this as a team you can’t win a Premier League game.”

Havard Nordtveit: “We have the ball possession and they score three goals, that is a little bit too easy. We reacted good after half-time, we let them score an unbelievable goal against.

“It’s a hard day. You have to continue to work hard. When we lost the ball we won it straight away again so the second half was much, much better but in the end it is no points.”

Ronald Koeman: “Once again our start was not good. It was not aggressive enough, we were not pressing enough. We have really improved a lot physically and we’ve brought in a lot of players with energy.

“There is more belief, spirit and the team works well together. That’s been the big difference in my opinion.”

On midfielder Ross Barkley: “The reaction I got from him today was very good and that’s the Barkley I expect. We know his qualities but sometimes in his football he is too sloppy and he loses easy balls.

“If he plays like he did today, we don’t change him. He’s not a young player anymore. He needs to take responsibility but he showed today that he is a very good player.”

Aitor Karanka: “Everton had to play their best to beat us. We started really well but we were a little bit lost in the last 10-15 minutes of the first half.

“I have to do my job and I have to let the referees do their job. Today, I knew before the game it was going to be very difficult.”