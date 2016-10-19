Thiago Silva agent alerts Prem clubs by admitting uncertain future

Thiago Silva’s agent has admitted that he could leave Paris Saint-Germain for free in the summer amid interest from Chelsea.

The Blues are understood to be interested in signing the former AC Milan man, who has recently been linked with a return to the Italian giants, along with Juventus.

Silva has been in Paris for four years, enjoying 13 trophies during that period, and is believed to prefer a stay in France.

However, his agent Paulo Tonietto has put clubs on high alert by insisting that his future at PSG is anything but certain.

Tonietto told Le Parisien: “It is very important for everyone – both for us and for PSG – that everything is clear by December.

“We can imagine leaving PSG if the club have not made us an offer by then. We already have offers from three or four big teams.

“But Thiago’s desire is to stay at PSG. He is feeling very well in Paris, as is his family.”

However, the Brazil international recently displayed his displeasure at the fact personal information was leaked to the press from inside the PSG dressing room.

“What is said in the dressing room must stay there,” Silva said after his side’s 2-1 win at Nancy-Lorraine on Saturday.

“It is incredible so much of this sort of thing gets out in the press.

“Maybe it is a player who speaks with [the press], maybe it is somebody else. Either way, it is unintelligent.”

In February, Silva was asked about interest from Chelsea, and laughed off the potential interest from the Blues.

When asked about the reported interest from west London, Silva told the Daily Telegraph in an exclusive interview: “No, no. It has come from Brazil but it is not true. I want to finish my career here.”