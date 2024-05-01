Thiago Silva faces a tough choice, with offers on the table from four clubs

Thiago Silva faces a painstaking decision between staying in London, where his sons are, with one of three teams, or returning to Brazilian side Fluminense, with multiple offers on the table.

Silva has spent the last four seasons with Chelsea, joining them from Paris Saint-Germain as a 35-year-old. He’d spent years in France with PSG and in Italy with AC Milan and not won the Champions League.

But he played a large part in the Blues winning it in his first season there, and has remained a pivotal figure at Stamford Bridge throughout north of 150 games.

That’s highlighted by the fact that he signed a one-year contract extension when his deal was up in the summer so that he could stay, with his sons being able to remain in Chelsea’s academy, too.

But he recently announced that he’ll be leaving at the end of that contract, and now Silva has a big choice to make.

Indeed, he revealed that wherever he ends up, his sons will remain with Chelsea.

And that has paved the way to interest from some Premier League clubs.

TEAMtalk sources have revealed London club Fulham want to snare him, and that would obviously allow Silva to remain close to his family.

Fluminense still want Silva

It has previously been reported that Silva is believed to have agreed to move to Fluminense, who he played for early in his career.

A move to the Brazilian side would, of course, see him move far away from his sons, but the club’s president has previously admitted to being in constant contact with the defender, who he feels wants the move.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the club have ‘presented their proposal’ to the Chelsea man.

The insider suggested that the contract is ‘almost ready’ but that does not mean Silva is going to sign it.

Indeed, Romano expects him to take his time to decide between Europe and Brazil, as he cited ‘several options’ are on the table.

Three London clubs want Silva

Alongside Fulham, it seems there are other London clubs looking to capitalise on Silva’s family ties in the English capital.

According to TNT Sports Brazil, there are three London-based clubs who have offered the centre-back a contract.

It seems likely that Fulham are one of those, which would mean there are two other clubs that want to see Silva stay put.

He now faces a painstaking decision over whether to stay with his family or move back to a club who game him a leg up in his career – Silva played almost 97 games for Fluminense, who were his second senior club, and he moved from there to Milan, where he became captain.

