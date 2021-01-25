Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has opened up on the working relationship he had with recently sacked manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues removed Lampard from his post on Monday after winning only two Premier League matches in the last eight.

What’s more, former Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel is close to taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s sacking comes only months after Chelsea spent over £200million on several new signings.

Silva, despite a free transfer, is one such player and the cohort of new additions are already experiencing change at the top so soon after arriving.

Taking to Instagram, Brazil international Silva showed his gratitude for his brief relationship with Lampard.

“I would like to thank you for everything you and your committee have done for me since the day I arrived,” he wrote.

“As I told you, it seemed like we had been working together for 10 years!! Thank you very much for everything legend.”

Silva had become one of Lampard’s most trusted players in the pair’s short time together in west London.

The 36-year-old has formed a strong partnership with Kurt Zouma, but it remains unclear if Tuchel will make changes.

Silva is likely to keep his place, though, given the pair worked together extensively at PSG.

In any case, Tuchel’s top priority will be restoring Chelsea to better form. The Blues finished fourth in last season’s Premier League and their recent investment has raised expectations even more.

Chelsea currently sit ninth, but this season has proved that a run of good results can propel a team up the table.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced sack calls earlier in the season, but 13 games without defeat has put the Red Devils two points clear at the top.

Neville makes Tuchel prediction

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has offered his reaction to the latest developments at Stamford Bridge.

The pundit noted that Lampard has past experience of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s ruthlessness as a player, having seen his own managers go before him.

But he also made a prediction about impending arrival Tuchel.

