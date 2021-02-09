Thiago knew Chelsea was right choice after ‘nice surprise’ from Lampard

Thiago Silva has revealed that a “nice surprise” from Frank Lampard immediately assured him that picking Chelsea was the right choice.

The Brazil veteran moved to Stamford Bridge shortly before his 36th birthday. That brought an end to a trophy-laden eight-year spell at PSG.

Silva says he had no doubts about his decision to head to England, although he did appreciate a gesture he received from the now sacked Lampard.

Silva told FourFourTwo: “As soon as I said yes, he sent me a picture of us both shaking hands as national team captains in 2013. It was a nice surprise.

“He understood exactly what I needed at this stage of my career, probably because he had made a similar move when he was also 36, from Chelsea to Manchester City.

“I didn’t think twice when I heard Chelsea were interested in me – not only because of their history. But also because Willian and David Luiz invariably spoke highly of them.

“Marina [Granovskaia, club director] called me after I’d agreed, then passed me on to Frank. It was through a translator, because I still don’t speak English and his accent was even tougher for me!”

Thomas Tuchel aiming for a top-four finish Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will 'give everything' to finish in the top four of the Premier League after closing the gap to one point with a win at Sheffield United on Sunday night.

Thiago missed the win over Sheffield United with a thigh injury and is unlikely to return in the FA Cup at Barnsley on Thursday night.

Top keeper remains on Chelsea radar

Jan Oblak remains on Chelsea’s wanted list despite with Thomas Tuchel’s men prepared to smash their transfer record to sign the goalkeeper, claims a report.

Tuchel may only have been in situ at Stamford Bridge for two weeks, but already he is working behind the scenes to strengthen the squad in the summer.

Indeed earlier this week Todofijaches claimed Chelsea have taken the first step towards strengthening their rearguard next season. The Spanish outlet claimed the Blues have reached an agreement in principle for defender Jerome Boateng to move to Stamford Bridge.

And the same outlet have now claimed that Tuchel, whose side have conceded just once in his tenure, is looking to tighten up at the back.

Todofijaches report that Atletico Madrid keeper Oblak is wanted by Tuchel and Chelsea this summer. Read more…