Thierry Henry confirms Monaco interest in signing Chelsea ace

Monaco boss Thierry Henry has confirmed that the club are hopeful of completing the signing of Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

The Spain international has not started a single league game for the Blues this season and appeared to wave an emotional goodbye to the Stamford Bridge faithful when he was substituted in the weekend FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

Both Diario Sport and Cadena Cope reported last week that the former Arsenal and Barcelona star would be joining Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco, where he would be reunited with former teammate Henry.

“Of course, we would like to have him soon,” Henry told reporters, as cited by ESPN FC.

“Lots of clubs would like to have him. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and, if he comes in July only, we will be very happy with this.”

Fabregas has also been linked with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Valencia and AC Milan but it would appear that Monaco remain favourites for his signature.

The 31-year-old won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup during his time in west London but now looks certain to begin a new challenge elsewhere.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, meanwhile, has used Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola as examples to buy himself more time at Chelsea. Read the full story here…

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!