Thierry Henry draws damning conclusion from Paul Pogba display

Thierry Henry has expressed his disappointment with Paul Pogba’s performance against West Brom on Sunday and claims it gives his critics more firepower.

The France star appeared to have put a disappointing season behind him with a two-goal man-of-the-match performance last weekend as Manchester United delayed Manchester City’s title party with a 3-2 win at the Etihad.

But Pogba produced another limp performance at Old Trafford on Sunday as relegation-haunted West Brom ran out 1-0 winners – and it’s safe to say our readers did not hold back about United’s performance.

United conceded the decisive goal 15 minutes after Pogba had been withdrawn just after the hour mark – with Jose Mourinho explaining his decision to withdraw him in no uncertain terms.

And Henry, who implored his fellow Frenchman to emulate his City performance on a more consistent basis, said that such displays prove he cannot.

“As soon as the game started, something was weird – the atmosphere of the stadium, the team – it’s so weird from what we saw from that team a week ago,” he told Sky Sports.

“The commitment, the desire, and I asked if Pogba can do that all the time, the way he played against City. The answer is nope.

“[Jose Mourinho] was trying to calm the players down and he has experience. He saw that result way before we saw it. He had a feeling that he needed to speak to the players during the week.

“He told them be careful it is going to be different against West Brom and I go back to Pogba: why didn’t you and the rest of the team do what you did against City all season?

“West Brom outworked them; they wanted to go out and hurt them. After 10 minutes, I turned and there was a weird atmosphere and I could only see West Brom scoring.”

