Thierry Henry explains why former Barcelona star is ‘most underrated player in existence’

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has revealed a former Barcelona attacker as ‘the most underrated player in existence’.

Henry is widely regarded as one of the greats of the modern game after notching 226 goals in 370 appearances for the Gunners, while also winning six trophies in north London before he moved to the Camp Nou in 2007.

The former France international is now happily retired and working as a pundit and France Under-21 boss, a role which will see him lead the team at the Olympic Games this summer in his country’s capital city of Paris.

Henry will be able to use three senior players above the age of 23 for his Olympics squad, with speculation that is ready to call on attacking trio Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.

DON’T MISS: 10 global superstars on track to become the next £100m football transfer: Man Utd target, Liverpool icon…

And during an interview with Parisien, he was full of praise for Atletico star Griezmann and the role he plays for his club and country.

He states that 32-year-old offers so much more than just his goals, with his work ethic second to none.

Griezmann recently ended his incredible world record streak of playing for the France team 84 times in a row after pulling out of Didier Deschamps’ squad to face Germany and Chile due to an ankle issue.

And speaking about the striker, Henry said: “We must not forget Griezmann, who reminds us that hard work is a talent.

“Griezmann is by far the most underrated player in existence. We often talk about Kylian, so much so that I am even in favour of abusing him. But Griezmann… look at his passes and his goals.

“Tell me who in history could play all four offensive positions like him? There aren’t many. Grizou is one of them.”

Griezmann dreaming of Olympic chance

This month Griezmann opened the door to potentially featuring for France at the Olympics, despite reports that his club Atletico are not ready to release him for the showpiece event – especially with him having featured for France at Euro 2024 just weeks before.

But the former Barcelona player insisted it was a ‘dream’ and that he would put ‘enormous pressure’ to make it become a reality.

“I haven’t talked about it with the coach but it would be a dream for me,” he told the media.

“If I’m called up, I’ll put extraordinary pressure on them to let me do it. It’s a dream, it’s a goal, it’s in France, it’s representing France. The Olympics. Everyone watches them.”

“I want it and it would be a dream to be able to experience it.”

Griezmann, injury-permitting, is due back on Atletico duty on April 1 when his side travel to Villarreal in LaLiga.

READ MORE: Tottenham to hijack Man Utd ‘agreement’ for classy winger after ‘€80m offer’ made by rival suitors