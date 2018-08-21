Thierry Henry in talks to take over reins at Ligue 1 club

Thierry Henry is reported to have begun preliminary talks with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux over their managerial role.

Current boss Gus Poyet was suspended last week after criticising the club’s transfer policy, labelling Gaetan Laborde’s move to Montpellier ‘a disgrace’ after it was agreed without his prior knowledge.

Sky Sports reports that Henry’s representatives have opened discussions with Bordeaux over taking over.

Former TV pundit Henry has served as Roberto Martinez’s assistant with Belgium, but the ex-Arsenal striker’s interest in the Bordeaux role was revealed by ex-Gunners chief Arsene Wenger.

“Yes, he wants to do it,” Wenger told Corse Matin. “He is intelligent and he has the qualities.

“The existential question that we always ask ourselves is whether we are ready to sacrifice our life for the coaching profession.”

