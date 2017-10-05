Martial a better player than me at 21, Thierry Henry claims

Thierry Henry has urged critics to lay off Anthony Martial, saying the Manchester United man is better than him at the same age and well on the way to becoming world class.

Martial arrived at Old Trafford in what was a world-record fee for a teenager back in the summer of 2015 – and is often compared to Henry in both playing style and background.

A tremendous debut campaign at United was followed by a more troublesome second season at the club, but Henry insists his fellow Frenchman deserves far more credit than he deserves.

“Anthony Martial is a far better player than I was at that age,” Henry said.

“Martial can be world class.”

Henry was still at Monaco at the age of 21 where he did not flourish in front of goal in his early days.

A move to Juventus didn’t go as planned, while his following move to Arsenal really catapulted him into the mainstream – though that move didn’t come around until Henry was 22.

Henry intimated that people forget just how young Martial is and having three goals and two assists in six Premier League appearances to his name this season, the player looks well on course for a solid campaign.