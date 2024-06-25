Thierry Henry in line for surprise managerial role, going back to where it all began

Legendary former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry is reportedly one of the names being considered to succeed Rob Page as Wales manager.

Henry, who has managed Monaco and Montreal Impact, is currently in charge of France’s Under-21 side and is preparing to lead his country’s Olympic team in the Games in Paris next month.

The 46-year-old does have a connection to Wales, having studied for his coaching badges with the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

The FAW sacked Page last Friday after three-and-a-half years in charge following Wales’ failure to qualify for the finals of Euro 2024.

The governing body is not expected to rush into any decision when appointing a successor as Wales do not have an international fixture until they begin their Nations League campaign at home against Turkey in September.

It’s reported that some FAW bosses are keen to hire a big name, as they did when they appointed former Wales and Manchester United captain Ryan Giggs six years ago.

Henry would be an even higher-profile appointment, given he is one of his generation’s greatest players and also remains prominent as a television pundit as well as France’s Under-21 coach.

There would be an issue, however, in terms of the sort of salary the FAW are able to offer Henry in comparison to some other national associations. He would though be able to maintain his lucrative media and sponsorship work if he was Wales manager.

Henry had a stellar playing career, winning two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a host of individual honours during a prolific period at Arsenal that saw him become the north London club’s all-time leading scorer.

He also won two LaLiga titles and the Champions League with Barcelona before embarking on a coaching career that has seen him serve as an assistant to teams such as Belgium as well as managing in his own right.

Earnshaw pushes for Henry appointment

Speaking on BBC Wales’ Elis James’ Feast of Football podcast, former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw appeared to endorse the move.

He said: “I spent some time with Thierry on the coaching course a couple of years ago because he was on the Welsh FA course.

“He knows [FAW chief football officer] David Adams and the set-up, and he understands Welsh football. The one thing that stood out when I was sat with Thierry was his football brain is brilliant.

“With France Under-21s and the Olympic team, he understands young players. He would raise the bar and the level. I don’t know whether he would want it. I could see someone like Thierry doing it. His football brain is brilliant, he’s so sharp, advanced and has got great ideas.”