Third bid to yield breakthrough with Arsenal transfer nearing completion

A potential Arsenal transfer is in line to receive a big final push after a recent move boosted the chances of a deal being agreed, per a trusted source.

Arsenal appear set to perform major surgery on their midfield this summer. Matteo Guendouzi was the first domino to fall after completing a loan switch to Marseille. Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka have been heavily linked with exits to Italy, while a decision over what to do with Joe Willock has not yet been made.

The end of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard’s loan spells have depleted their ranks. As such, midfield arrivals are expected in abundance.

The Gunners recently announced the acquisition of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht. The 21-year-old Belgian will compete for a central midfield spot, though did outline the variety of positions he can play.

Holding midfield is one area he can turn his hand to, and per the latest from trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, he may be required to do so more than he may have thought.

That’s because the Italian tweeted a third Roma bid for Granit Xhaka is in the works.

Personal terms over a Xhaka transfer have long been agreed, with the sticking point the fee his signature will command.

Arsenal are understood to be seeking £20m, though Roma were thus far reluctant to go that high.

However, per Romano, Roma are described as being ‘confident’ of making a breakthrough.

For his part, Xhaka is stated to be ‘pushing’ for the move as a ‘priority’. It is also declared new Roma boss Jose Mourinho ‘strongly’ wants him.

Even if Roma’s third bid doesn’t meet the Gunners’ valuation, a compromise could be made. That’s because Romano concludes that Arsenal are now more open to shifting Xhaka after a readymade replacement in Lokonga has officially arrived.

Pundit questions White ambition with Arsenal move

Meanwhile, Brighton centre half Ben White has been questioned over his decision to choose Arsenal with Danny Mills joking he’s certainly not gone there to win trophies.

News broke over the weekend of an agreement being reached to bring the 23-year-old to the Emirates. However, the prospective move has drawn a response from Mills that will not sit well with Gunners fans.

Mills said (via the Express): “What is he going to win at Arsenal? The League Cup if he is lucky. Maybe the FA Cup It’s going to be a while before Arsenal win a Champions League.

“Winning the Premier League, you’re looking probably seven or eight years down the line. He might be retiring before that stage.

“I think he is an exceptional player and a fantastic signing for Arsenal. I’m just a little surprised Manchester United, who are looking for a centre-half, haven’t come in for him.”

