Arsenal are reportedly readying a third offer for Brighton defender Ben White in a bid to beat the likes of Chelsea, Everton and Manchester City to his signature.

The Gunners are already believed to have tabled bids in the regions of £40m and £45m for the 23-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Euro 2020 semi-finalists England. However, they face strong competition from Premier League rivals to get their man – with Chelsea the latest to show an interest.

According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal are still optimistic that they can win the race for White’s signature. To that end, they will launch a £50million improved offer for the defender soon.

The report adds that Seagulls owner Tony Bloom is happy to sell player, but only at the right price.

White is widely regarded as one the best centre-back prospects in England. His versatility to also play in a defensive midfield role only adds to his soaring value.

Mikel Arteta’s men are expected to wrap up the signing on full-back Nuno Tavares this week. Midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is also thought to be closing in on a move to north London from Anderlecht.

Gunners revive interest in Barcelona star

Meanwhile, Arsenal have revived their interest in Barcelona backup goalkeeper Neto, according to reports.

Finding further competition for Bernd Leno has become one of many priorities for Arsenal this summer. The German goalkeeper has sometimes struggled for consistency, but will likely stay at the club. To get the best out of him, though, perhaps they need a more reliable deputy to keep him on his toes.

Last summer, they sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa and signed Alex Runarsson as a replacement. The Iceland international failed to make the most of his chances, though, which prompted the club to bring Mat Ryan in on loan from Brighton in January.

They were interested in making that move permanent, but Ryan now seems to be on the verge of a move to Real Sociedad instead. Thus, Arsenal will once again have to explore their options.

One man they were considering before getting Ryan was Barcelona’s Neto. He has served as the understudy to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen since moving to the Camp Nou in 2019. The one-time Brazil international has only made 17 appearances over the past two seasons and could consider his future again.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are now willing to make another move for the 31-year-old.

