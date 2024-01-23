Third Tottenham signing faces collapse as Newcastle plot ‘sensational hijack’ to replace exit-linked star

Tottenham Hotspur may have to fend off Newcastle United to sign winger Antonio Nusa, as the Magpies have reportedly just joined the race for the Club Brugge star.

Nusa is an 18-year-old forward who can operate as a winger on either flank or down the middle as a second striker. He graduated from the Stabaek academy in his native Norway before moving to Club Brugge for €3million in August 2021.

Nusa’s influence on the Belgian club has gradually increased since then. So far this season, he has played in 27 games in all competitions, registering four goals and three assists in that time. The teenager is picking up vital European experience, having helped Club Brugge finish top of their Europa Conference League group with an unbeaten record.

Club Brugge could soon make a big profit on Nusa, as he is being tipped to swap the Jupiler Pro League for the Premier League this month.

On Friday, it emerged that Tottenham had opened talks to sign the wide man. Ange Postecoglou’s side are hoping to follow up on the January arrivals of Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner with Nusa’s capture.

The next day, it was revealed that Tottenham had moved into ‘pole position’ to agree a deal with Club Brugge.

However, Spurs have yet to actually submit a formal offer for the player, and this has seen another English club get in the mix.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are weighing up whether to ‘sensationally hijack’ Spurs’ pursuit of Nusa.

Newcastle discussing destruction of Tottenham move

Newcastle have held ‘internal talks’ about signing the Norway international and could soon get Spurs sweating by launching a bid of their own.

The report reaffirms that Spurs remain in ‘pole position’, though that might change in the coming days.

Newcastle could dip into the market for a new winger if they sell current star Miguel Almiron. On Monday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Saudi club Al-Shabab have reached an agreement in principle with Almiron over a switch to the Middle East.

Al-Shabab will now push to forge an agreement with Newcastle before they can finalise his signing.

Newcastle are known to be close to their Profit and Sustainability limit, but selling Almiron for big money – which the Saudis can afford – would help to ease such concerns. And Newcastle could reinvest the money from the Paraguayan’s sale in Nusa, an exciting, up-and-coming winger.

Such a move would fit into Newcastle’s transfer policy since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed their takeover. The Magpies have entrusted Eddie Howe with developing young stars such as Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon.

