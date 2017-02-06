This is main advantage Mkhitaryan has over rivals- Carragher

Jamie Carragher has detailed just what it is that gives Henrikh Mkhitaryan the advantage over his attacking midfield peers and rivals in the Premier League.

The Armenian scored a wonderful goal to open the scoring for Manchester United in their 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday, he latched onto a flicked header from Chris Smalling before driving at goal and finishing superbly.

And Carragher – who has also hit out at Liverpool’s transfer failures this weekend – reckons Juan Mata, Mesut Ozil and David Silva don’t have the speed that Mkhitaryan possesses.

“He’s got something that very few players in that position have, which is pace,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“You think of Juan Mata, Mesut Ozil, David Silva – great technicians – but they don’t have that pace.

“And I think that was vital in the first goal.”