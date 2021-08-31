Leeds United have completed the signing of Daniel James from Manchester United on a five-year deal to keep him at Elland Road until summer 2026.

The 23-year-old has signed in a £25m deal, becoming Leeds’ second most expensive signing in the process. He moves to Elland Road after Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was announced earlier in the day.

And for James, the move finally sees him move to Leeds, two and a half years since the move broke down in deadline day in Janaury 2019.

Leeds’ interest in James though has never waivered. They have tracked his progress since and he leaves Old Trafford after nine goals in 65 games.

After their interest was rekindled in the last couple of days, James explained why he did not delay in signing for Leeds.

“It feels great and I’m so glad this over the line now and move forward,” James told Sky Sports.

“It’s been a whirwind for me, I’m very grateful to the club. They wanted me from two and a half years ago and I’m delighted it’s done.

“There’s always been interest since I nearly signed from Swansea, and it all just happened quickly in the last day or two. It all happened very fast, this is where I want to be moving forward.

📞 The call has been answered! pic.twitter.com/u9j9YG5FUT — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2021

“It feels brilliant to be here. There’s been some jokes made in the boardroom [about the events of January 2019] and it’s actually done now. This feels a lot like deja vu, but it’s all done now. I’m delighted though that’s it over the line. I can’t wait for that first game against Liverpool.”

James explains reasons for quitting Man Utd

James says he never thought twice about moving on from Old Trafford once the Red Devils accepted Leeds’ offer.

And he has named Marcelo Bielsa as a major factor in his decision to join the Whites.

“For me and my football career it’s the right decision. I’ve had an unbelievable time and made some great friends at Man United. But for me, it was the right time to move on,” he added.

“[Marcelo] Bielsa is a top manager, it’s always nice to be wanted by him. It’s one of the big reasons why I’m here today.”

Victor Orta, Director of Football at Leeds United told the club’s website: “I have to say a huge thank you to my team firstly – the football department have been monitoring Daniel for a number of years and every member of my team has worked hard to get this deal over the line.

“It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal.

“As a player we feel Daniel is an excellent fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team, he is quick, direct and works hard – we look forward to him joining up with the squad, finally!”

