This is why I decided to quit Manchester United – Ander Herrera

An emotional Ander Herrera has come clean on his decision to reject a new contract and leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer.

The Spaniard, who announced at the weekend he will leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer, spent five relatively successful years at the club and was named Player of the Year in Jose Mourinho’s first season at the club in 2016/17.

Herrera has made 189 appearances since swapping Athletic Bilbao for United in the summer of 2014, winning the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League along the way – but it was a Premier League crown that eluded him.

He said: “I have won some trophies but the league is something I wanted to win. This is the greatest and biggest club in England. That was one of my dreams but it is what it is.

“I have just tried to give my best always. Every time I was representing this club I have given everything.

“I have been here five years, not the five most successful years in the history of the club, but I have won four titles and lost two finals. In a bad moment for the club we have won some trophies. It shows how big the club is.”

Herrera, who also pleaded with supporters to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer time to turn them into a force again, is yet to confirm his next destination, though he is widely reported to have agreed to join PSG.

Discussing the future of the club under Solskjaer, Herrera continued: “I really believe in Ole. I really believe in Michael (Carrick), Kieran (McKenna), Mick Phelan, in Demps (Mark Dempsey), but I think there is a tough job ahead.

“That is my opinion as a fan and as someone who knows the club at the moment.

“These fans are the best, they are amazing, but they need time. They need time because this is not going to be from the first day. The club will need time, confidence and support.

“I am sure they will give it but the only thing I ask for them is time because this is not easy.

“(But) the right person is at the wheel. He’s the right person.”

