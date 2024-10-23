Thomas Frank has underlined his happiness at Brentford but conceded that “maybe a new job is the challenge I need” amid growing speculation he is a contender to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager.

The Dutchman remains under intense scrutiny following an indifferent start to the season, which has left Manchester United with just three Premier League wins to their name so far and with speculation intensifying over just how long they will persist with the 54-year-old. Those rumours scaled new heights during the recent international break, though Ten Hag once again managed to cling on to his job.

Despite that, the prospects of the axe falling remain strong and, while the Red Devils claimed a much-needed win over the Bees at the weekend, Ten Hag will be expected to follow that up with more good results over the weeks to come.

One of the men linked with his job is Brentford boss Frank, who has worked wonders since replacing Dean Smith at the south-west London club back in 2018.

And in a break from tradition, whereby managers don’t tend to speak on taking up positions elsewhere, particularly when a job is currently still occupied, Frank has admitted he could be lured away when asked about his future.

Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast, Frank said: “Who knows what will happen in future? As I said many times, I think it is very important, because I am probably at one of the best clubs in the world… why should I leave this place?

“But things can happen. You can want new inspiration. If I ever got the offer from a bigger club and I decided to go there, it would probably not make my life better.

“I think we all know that. But hey, that’s maybe a challenge that, you know, you need to try.”

Frank on Brentford future – but knows he’s ready for a bigger job

Frank is the Premier League’s second longest-serving manager behind Pep Guardiola and has stressed his happiness at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“I’ve been so happy here. There’s still things we can achieve,” he said, before sharing what has been the secret to Brentford’s success.

“I think data is good, but I think our really secret sauce – our ingredients in the secret sauce – is the is the culture and the togetherness,” he added.

“I think that’s where we stand out in many ways. It’s a more clear strategy, clear alignment from top to bottom. Good people working hard in, the same direction every single day. And then the people up top do something very, very, very rare football – they take good, sensible, calm decisions!”

TEAMtalk understands that Frank would certainly be open to a new challenge and could be lured away if offered the chance to take on the United reins.

The Dane does have admirers within the United boardroom and while they look more likely to push for an out-of-work manager if they dispense with Ten Hag’s services, his potential appointment cannot be ruled out.

Sources have informed us previously that Frank’s name has come up for discussion at Chelsea in both of their last two managerial appointments. And while he has overlooked each time, initially for Mauricio Pochettino and more recently, Enzo Maresca, the feeling in the game is that Frank is ready and waiting to take on a new challenge.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

On the transfers front, United have been linked with a move to sign Castello Lukeba, despite the RB Leipzig defender agreeing to a new deal and with Fabrizio Romano revealing why a 2025 transfer remains possible.

Meanwhile, Alphonso Davies continues to find himself mentioned as a possible target for the United next year as he edges closer towards free agency status at Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid are regarded as the favourites to land the Canadian, but one former United star has urged the club to push the boat out to try and gazump the Spanish giants to his signature – just as United did when they beat them to Leny Yoro.

Elsewhere, we understand the Red Devils remain open to the possibility of selling Marcus Rashford next year with a new Ligue 1 suitor joining two other European giants in pursuing his signature.

