Thomas Frank is on course to become the new Tottenham manager and has demanded the club hijack Manchester United’s move for Bryan Mbeumo, according to a report.

Tottenham sacked Ange Postecoglou on Friday, with the Australian paying the price for a truly ghoulish league campaign. Postecoglou did deliver the club’s first major trophy since 2008, though 22 defeats in the league and finishing one place outside the relegation zone made his position untenable.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is Spurs’ No 1 choice to take the reins. Talks with the Dane are in full swing and multiple sources all suggest a deal will be agreed.

Taking to X, reporter Ben Jacobs stated: “Thomas Frank has told Brentford he wants to leave for Spurs. Frank’s camp are already in talks over terms, with the Brentford boss the clear frontrunner to replace Ange Postecoglou.”

Also reporting on X, Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Tottenham are aware of Thomas Frank’s position: he wants the job and he’s keen on becoming new Spurs coach.”

Frank’s first act as the new Tottenham manager could be a monumental one, with the Mirror claiming he’s requested Spurs bring Bryan Mbeumo with him to north London.

The forward is expected to leave Brentford this summer, though had looked on course to join Man Utd.

Mbeumo has already signalled his intention to sign for the Red Devils ahead of other clubs like Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham.

However, Mbeumo’s decision was made PRIOR to Postecoglou’s dismissal and before Frank was lined up by Spurs.

The Mirror stated Frank hopes it is not too late to change Mbeumo’s mind and given Brentford are still to agree a deal with United, his wish may come true.

Man Utd raised the stakes over the last 48 hours when lodging an improved second bid worth £50m plus £10m in add-ons. That comes close to Brentford’s valuation who are using the £62.5m Matheus Cunha deal as a guideline.

Yet if Frank gets his way and can convince Mbeumo to redirect his future from Man Utd to Tottenham, Spurs will spring one of the biggest shocks in the transfer window so far.

The Mirror stated: ‘He (Frank) is now ready for his next challenge and sees the Tottenham job as the ideal opportunity.

‘Talks have already begun about moving across the capital, but Frank has made it clear he wants to bring one of his leading lights with him.

‘Bryan Mbeumo is linked with a £60million switch to Manchester United, who have now submitted two bids for the Cameroon frontman, but Frank wants Tottenham to swoop in and win the race for his signature.

‘It would be a statement of intent from the Danish manager, who can use the lure of Champions League football in negotiations. Mbeumo has just enjoyed his best season to date in front of goal and is expected to move on.’

Who will Bryan Mbeumo choose?

As mentioned, Tottenham have the added appeal of Champions League football. Ironically, their participation in Europe’s premier competition came at Man Utd’s expense after Spurs sunk the Red Devils in the Europa League final.

TEAMtalk understands that as of Sunday morning, Mbeumo’s intention is still to sign for Man Utd and follow through with a transfer to Old Trafford.

Personal terms are not yet agreed, but are not expected to be an issue for Man Utd.

As such, and given United’s improved second bid comes close to Brentford’s target valuation, time is against Frank and Tottenham who must act fast if they’re to spring a surprise.

