Thomas Frank delivers verdict on Ivan Toney sale as Arsenal, Chelsea chase Brentford striker

Thomas Frank has confirmed Brentford’s plans for Ivan Toney for the January transfer window, with the striker linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea.

The England international hasn’t played a match since May after he was suspended from football for breaching the Football Association’s betting rules.

Toney is set to return to action in less than two weeks, though, and a number of top European clubs are chasing his signature.

That is no surprise, given the 27-year-old scored a stunning 20 Premier League goals last season, with only Harry Kane (30) and Erling Haaland (36) netting more.

As reported, Arsenal and Chelsea are big admirers of Toney, with Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino both keen to add another striker to their squads.

However, it seems that the London duo will have to look elsewhere if they want to sign a new front man. TEAMtalk has previously revealed that the likeliest outcome is Toney signs a new deal with Brentford that contains a release clause.

In any case, it seems that Frank has no intention of allowing Toney to leave before the end of the season at the earliest.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Man City ‘seriously considering’ moves for Barcelona prodigy Xavi is ‘uncertain’ about

Thomas Frank reveals transfer plans for Ivan Toney

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Frank was asked whether Toney will remain a Brentford player beyond the current transfer window..

“The very short answer is yes,” Frank replied. “Yes. He’s a Brentford player. We are missing a few attacking players [with injuries] so I can’t see why we would sell him.

“I would love to have Toney here for a long time.”

Brentford have endured a disappointing start to the season overall, with Frank’s team currently sitting in 16th place in the Premier League table – just four points adrift from the relegation zone.

The Bees have lost their last five matches and Toney returning to the squad could be exactly what they need to get their campaign back on track.

Toney was undoubtedly Brentford’s most important player last term and if he can continue his goal scoring form despite his lengthy absence, they should be well clear of the drop zone come the end of the season.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Toney performs when he becomes available again.

The striker will no doubt be keen to perform well and get into the England squad again before this year’s Euros.

EURO PAPER TALK: Ratcliffe ‘in talks’ with teenage sensation as Man Utd hurtle towards €110m double deal; Eddie Howe sack talk sees Newcastle target LaLiga boss