West Ham are eyeing Thomas Frank to be their next manager, but he could be swayed if Tottenham come calling in the event that they sack Ange Postecoglou, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Frank has now become a well-established Premier League manager and the work he has done with Brentford is seen as excellent across the board.

The Danish coach has been the Bees’ boss since 2016, making him the second longest-serving manager in the Premier League behind Pep Guardiola.

He has been the subject of interest in the past and has been on the shortlist of the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham in their previous manager searches. Frank now finds himself on the radar of some big clubs again as they asses their options in the manager options.

West Ham are seriously looking around at options as they continue to struggle under manager Julen Lopetegui. The Spanish coach is under serious pressure as the club have fallen well short of expectations so far this season.

Despite a very active summer window and a squad who, on paper, look capable of challenging for the top eight in the division, they find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

Sources state that Frank has come up in discussions at the London Stadium and should they choose to make a change he could be a manager the make a move for, though it’s not yet known if this would interest Frank.

Tottenham battle possible

If the Hammers were to make a move they may have to do so quickly as Tottenham have previous interest and if there was to be a shift in the backing for Postecoglou, he would again find himself in the frame for the role.

Sources say Spurs have an appreciation of Frank, and his ability to play good football, work on a budget and build strong relationships with players are big factors in his favour.

This is a move that would pique the interest of Frank, according to sources, due to the size of Spurs and the infrastructure in place at the club. There would also be the opportunity to work with top-class players and make it at a big-six club.

It has to be stated that Tottenham are backing Postecoglou and are aware of the challenges he faces. They hope to back him in January but football can change quickly and Spurs’ supporters are in a state of despair at the club’s struggles.

For now, Brentford are delighted they still have their manager at the helm. They are aware he is capable of stepping up to a huge job but hope he continues the brilliant work he has done there.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs told Frank is the man

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has told the club that Frank is a “great fit” for the role.

It’s after Postecoglou slammed Timo Werner for a “not acceptable” performance in Europe of late.

The boss is also said to have hand-picked Getafe defender Omar Alderete as a useful addition to the backline amid injury troubles.

Meanwhile, Spurs are under threat from Fluminense for Richarlison, who reportedly want to ‘break the market’ for him, despite the striker being way more expensive than anyone they have ever signed.

