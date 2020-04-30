The representatives of reported Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Thomas Partey have been forced to hold their hands up after a question about the midfielder’s future backfired on social media.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian international recently caught the eye of English viewers with a robust and classy display at Anfield as Atletico stunned holders Liverpool with a 3-2 win in the second leg to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

He’s become a key man for Diego Simeone’s side and his impressive performance against Jurgen Klopp’s men has again put some of Europe’s big clubs on alert.

But it’s Arsenal who appear to be leading the race according to a report last week.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claimed that Arsenal have ‘€50m on the table’ for Partey, who is now ‘one step away’ from a move to the Emirates.

And those rumours appeared to have gathered steam when Partey’s father spoke out to confirm talks had been held with the Gunners.

Speaking to Richmond Entsie on Ghana-based radio station Tru FM , Jacob said: “I called my son after hearing the rumours and he told me that the rumours are true.

“He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding.”

However, well-respected Accra-based journalist Saddick Adams, who specialises in African football, believes the Arsenal rumours are something of a smokescreen and he understands the midfielder would, in fact, prefer a transfer to fellow suitors Manchester United.

He tweeted: “Yesterday, a close source to Thomas Partey told me the player doesn’t want to extend his stay at Atletico and is favouring a move to the Premiership. And that loves the United link. Deal could even be sooner than expected.

“Starting to believe this whole thing…”

On Wednesday, it was claimed that PSG had also made the midfielder a priority signing and were willing to match any offer made to the Ghanaian by United or Arsenal.

And with speculation flying round and gathering pace over Partey’s future, his agency JJ Sport Managers shared a post on Instagram asking viewers to vote on the midfielder’s next club.

The post had five options, including the three aforementioned suitors, as well as Bayern Munich and Juventus too.

The image was re-shared onto the account and was originally created by Transfermarkt.

However, after drawing criticism, JJB Sport Managers soon deleted the post and now claim they are ‘conducting an internal investigation’ to determine how and why it was shared.

In a statement, replicated by the Manchester Evening News, they said: “In view of the publication that was made today Wednesday 29 April 2020 on our Instagram account, regarding the future of our player Thomas Partey, from JJ Sport Managers we want to convey that this publication was not approved by the company management.

“An internal investigation has been opened to find out what exactly happened, we are sure that this has not been intentional on the part of any of our workers and it is probably an unfortunate mistake.

“The publication has been deleted as soon as we have become aware of its existence.

“In addition, the keys of all our social profiles have been modified to restrict access only to essential personnel.”

Rio endorses Partey signing for Man Utd

Earlier this week, Partey was named as one of five players Manchester United should pursue by Rio Ferdinand.

“I’d maybe go get [Thomas] Partey from Atletico Madrid or [Wilfred] Ndidi from Leicester,” Ferdinand told The Beautiful Game podcast of the players he would aim to sign if it were his decision – which it almost was.

“I like Saul Niguez. He’s a very, very good player in midfield.

“And then a centre-back, they still need a centre-back.

“Whether you go for a young one like a Ben Godfrey or someone like [Kalidou] Koulibaly. I don’t know, it’s difficult.”

United, meanwhile, are ready to get creative in their efforts to raise transfer funds this summer by putting five of their stars up for sale this summer, according to a report.