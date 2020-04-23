Thomas Partey agent reveals truth over claims Arsenal transfer is on

The agent for Thomas Partey has spoken out to deny claims from the midfielder’s father that the Atletico Madrid star had held talks over a summer move to Arsenal.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian international recently caught the eye of English viewers with a robust and classy display at Anfield as Atletico stunned holders Liverpool with a 3-2 win in the second leg to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

He’s become a key man for Diego Simeone’s side and his impressive performance against Jurgen Klopp’s men has again put some of Europe’s big clubs on alert.

But it’s Arsenal who appear to be leading the race according to a report last week.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claimed that Arsenal have ‘€50m on the table’ for Partey, who is now ‘one step away’ from a move to the Emirates.

And those rumours appeared to have gathered steam when Partey’s father spoke out to confirm talks had been held with the Gunners.

Speaking to Richmond Entsie on Ghana-based radio station Tru FM , Jacob said: “I called my son after hearing the rumours and he told me that the rumours are true.

“He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding.”

Partey would certainly prove an upgrade on the likes of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, who are currently options for Mikel Artea.

However, JJSports, who represent Partey, have poured cold water on the claim that talks have been held with Arsenal.

“It’s totally untrue,” said the firm, in quotes reported by the Daily Mail.

Atletico are said to value Partey at around £50million, but are seemingly intent on keeping the 26-year-old.

Partey’s dad admitted he would be “happy” if his son made the switch to north London – and he could yet hold the key to any deal.

He said of his son: “If he goes to Arsenal fine, they have a lot supporters in Ghana. I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal.

“What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him.”

Partey is contracted to Atletico Madrid until summer 2023 and it was reported earlier this week that one Arsenal star could be offered as a surprise makeweight in a potential deal.

In other Arsenal news, the Gunners have been dealt a blow over their reported interest in a highly-rated Valencia star.