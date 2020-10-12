Thomas Partey’s father, Jacob, has revealed that he hoped a ‘bigger team’ had signed his son after the midfielder’s deadline day move to Arsenal.

Arsenal left it until the final day of the international window to sign the impressive Atletico Madrid star in a £45million deal.

Partey established himself as a key man under Diego Simeone at Atletico, who did not want the midfielder to leave.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

The 27-year-old had also been linked with Chelsea and Juventus, but it was Mikel Arteta who landed his top target.

And during the current international break, the Ghana international’s father has spoken about how he felt things had developed on deadline day.

He told My Joy Online, as cited by Caught Offside: “I had told my wife that he’ll be moving because the way the Arsenal fans were calling and Joy News group was also doing their thing so I told my wife we should keep cool.

“We actually weren’t disturbed by anything because we hoped a bigger team will come for Partey. We were aware of the [other teams that were interested]: Juventus, Chelsea and so forth.

“So about all these we knew God was with us. From that minute we started to dance to ‘Party after Party’.”

Partey is expected to make his Arsenal debut against Manchester City this weekend.

Merson hails ‘unbelievable’ Partey

Paul Merson thinks new Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is an “unbelievable signing” and cannot believe Manchester United did not approach the player.

Merson told the Daily Star: “I like where Arsenal are going on the pitch. Mikel Arteta is doing really well. And Partey is an unbelievable signing.

“I don’t know why Manchester United or even Manchester City didn’t go for him. He’s better than what they’ve got.

“But off the pitch, I don’t like what is happening at Arsenal at all sometimes. It’s not the club I remember.” Read more…