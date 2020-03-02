Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is interesting Liverpool, according to reports.

Spanish outlet Cadena Sar published a report over the weekend claiming the powerful midfielder was a summer target for Premier League clubs.

They claim Partey is available for £43m this summer – due to his release clause which Atletico have been desperate to remove. The source claim the LaLiga club have been looking to get Partey to sign a new contract, so they can significantly raise his buy-out.

Partey though remains under terms of the deal he signed in March 2018, which expires in June 2023.

It’s worth noting that the article claims two Premier League teams are leading the chase, but the piece claims: “Our source has not yet authorized us to say that two clubs are.”

The Liverpool Echo though report “both the Reds and Manchester United are both interested in activating his release clause” and cite reports in Spain.

The 26-year-old certainly impressed against Liverpool in the Champions League last month, and his versatility could make him a desirable option for Jurgen Klopp.

The Ghana international can play as a deeper holding midfielder, a central defender or at right-back, but whether Klopp’s interest is real is debatable.

According to Spanish publication Libertad Digitial, Arsenal have been named as one of the clubs chasing Partey, while Manchester United have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

He was linked with United as a replacement for the outgoing Ander Herrera, and his father urged Partey to move on last summer.

“I personally told him to move on, if he is not wanted at where he is right now,” Partey‘s dad told Enigye FM. “Because he might be wanted at somewhere else and so he will like to move to England if he gets the chance.”

