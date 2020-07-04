Arsenal are growing increasingly confident of securing the signing of Thomas Partey this summer, according to reports.

Reports over the past few months have linked the Gunners with a move for the Ghanaian.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to revamp his midfield ahead of his first full season in charge.

Reports this week claimed Arsenal had confirmed their interest but were unwilling to meet the £45m exit clause in his contract.

Despite being contracted to 2023, it was claimed the Gunners were looking at paying less and had made a lowly first approach.

Indeed, Atletico boss Diego Simeone admitted last month that the “best clubs” in Europe are after Partey.

“When he’s at his best level consistently, he’s so good that all the best teams in Europe are looking at him,” Simeone said.

However, reports in Spain claim a change of heart from Arsenal means they are now close to securing his signing.

Spanish outlet AS now reports Arsenal will meet his buyout clause after seeing an initial approach rejected. That change of heart may have come about after Napoli also entered the running for the midfielder. The Italians are reportedly looking to finance the deal by offering striker Arkadiusz Milik as part of a swap.

Atleti, however, only want a cash sale and that has prompted Arsenal to up the stakes.

Arteta knows his side lack that steely resolve in the centre of the park and they believe Partey can fix that for them.

Furthermore, Gunners technical director Edu is reported by AS to have informed Partey’s agent they will triple his wages to move to London.

Partey earns a reported £50,000 a week at the Wanda Metropolitano. But Arsenal’s desire to sign him has seen them offer him a package worth £150,000 a week. That would elevate the 27-year-old to among their top earners.

AS believes that offer could persuade Partey to accept the move once Arsenal trigger his exit clause.

Arsenal could look to help finance the move for Partey by offloading Matteo Guendouzi, who has fallen out with Arteta of late.

Aubameyang lays out Arsenal contract demands

Arsenal will have some serious thinking to do this summer after a report claimed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had laid out his terms over a new deal.

Aubameyang has entered the final year of his Gunners deal and is yet to agree on an extension despite months of negotiations.

As per reports, the 31-year-old has now told Arsenal he wants a deal to 2023 worth £250,000 a week.

It is unclear whether Arsenal chiefs will agree to those demands, particularly due to the financial downturn this year. Plus, with Aubameyang now over 30-years-old, the Gunners may be hesitant to offer a long-term deal.

An extension for Aubameyang is a priority though, so the club could overlook those factors. The report adds that the club, player and his representatives are ‘working constructively’ to find an agreement.

