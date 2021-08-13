Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says that Tammy Abraham will still feature in his squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener, amid Romelu Lukaku’s arrival.

Abraham has endured a mixed time at Stamford Bridge since his move back to London. He starred under Frank Lampard, but faded off significantly under Tuchel last season. For some time, reports have linked him with a move away. However, with Roma and Arsenal now showing transfer interest, that time could be upon him.

Furthermore, Chelsea have re-signed fellow striker Lukaku from Inter for £97.5million.

The 28-year-old is looking to rewrite his connection with the club, having struggled before his 2014 exit.

Asked about Abraham, Tuchel told Friday’s press conference (via Football London): “There are always possibilities that players leave us, especially in the same position.

“The situation for Tammy is clear, it has been discussed. At the moment there is no news. We have a good relationship, he is in the squad for tomorrow.”

Chelsea play Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace, following Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup triumph over Villarreal.

Hakim Ziyech will not feature after picking up a shoulder injury in Belfast. However, the forward does not require surgery.

N’Golo Kante, meanwhile, has a fitness issue which could rule him out.

But Tuchel was happy to answer further questions on Belgium international Lukaku’s return to Chelsea.

Tuchel talks Lukaku, Chelsea return

“Very happy to have Romelu back in the club. In terms of personality, speed, character, he will be an excellent addition for us,” the manager said.

“He has the power, the physique, the personality, to help us and have a huge impact. At the same time he is a humble guy, a team player who cares about Chelsea.

“We all have the feeling that it’s worth it. It was very important to us that it was his desire to rejoin Chelsea and finish his story at Chelsea the way he wanted to.

“We have a strong group, defined with a strong bond and with a certain attitude to help each other out. We think that Romelu, coming through here and having always Chelsea in his heart is the perfect addition to our group.”

Tuchel’s Chelsea finished fourth last season, Liverpool, Manchester United and champions Manchester City above them.

“We see ourselves as hunters and challengers to the three teams who were in front of us,” he said.

