Chelsea could announce Thomas Tuchel as their new manager as early as Tuesday after deciding to part company with Frank Lampard.

The axe fell on Lampard on Monday morning after a run of form that left Chelsea eighth in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands the decision was made after Leicester game. The former Derby boss was given a chance after 3-1 defeat to Man City, but defeat to Leicester was the final straw. In a statement, Roman Abramovich explained the difficulty he faced in sacking the Chelsea legend.

Granovskaia has been working on his replacement since then and we understand the same agents who brokered deals for Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have done a deal for Tuchel.

Julian Nagelsmann, Tuchel and Max Allegri have all been linked with the post.

TEAMtalk understands Tuchel though will be appointed Lampard’s successor.

The Athletic, Guardian, Telegraph and Sky all report the similar. It’s understood Chelsea hope that German coach Tuchel, 47, can get the best from expensive summer signings Havertz and Werner.

Indeed, according to trusted journalist, David Ornstein, Chelsea could announce Tuchel’s appointment as soon as Tuesday.

He says the recently-ousted PSG is currently in his native Germany. However, he is due to fly to London in the next 48 hours, subject to a negative Covid test.

Ornstein states that Chelsea are currently working with the government on a quarantine situation. However, they hope he’ll be exempt as he’ll be joining an ‘elite sports’ environment.

All being well, Tuchel could be in the stands to watch over Chelsea’s clash with Wolves on Wednesday.

Three factors behind Lampard sacking emerge

Abramovich pointed to Chelsea’s disappointing results and performances in explaining why the decision to axe Lampard arrived.

Ornstein admitted that was of course the ultimate factor behind Chelsea’s thinking. However, he has pointed out two other factors behind his demise at Stamford Bridge.

Firstly, he reports of ongoing tensions with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia over transfers at Stamford Bridge. While not going into detail, it was widely reported that there was a difference of opinion over Lampard’s top target, Declan Rice.

Ornstein also lifts the lid on growing difficulties between Lampard and his Chelsea squad. As per the article, he cites rising frustrations between unhappy first-team stars who weren’t happy with their treatment. That tension appeared to undermine the Blues boss as results and performances on the pitch took a major downturn.

While it doesn’t say Lampard lost the dressing room, there is no doubting the situation hardly helped his cause at Chelsea.

