Chelsea are the new frontrunners to sign Harry Kane this summer, after a report claimed Thomas Tuchel had made the frustrated Tottenham striker his new No 1 target.

Kane has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation after admitting he’ll review his future this summer. The pointed comments he has made about wanting to win trophies have given an indication of his mindset. Missing out on the top four, which currently looks likely, will be another blow for Spurs in keeping their star man happy.

It’s all resulted in interim boss Ryan Mason making this admission about the England striker’s future.

Now rumours of his exit at Tottenham are beginning to gather pace. And it seems that missing out on the Champions League will be enough to force his sale.

Speculation this week suggested both Manchester City and Manchester United will battle it out for his signature. That’s after talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook says he’s been told by an unnamed Premier League chief that Kane will leave the North London club at the end of the campaign.

However, Football Insider claims it is Chelsea who are now leading the race.

The Champions League finalists are in the market for an A-grade striker this summer to replace Timo Werner. The German has struggled struggled since a £47.5m move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

He has scored just 18 goals in 49 appearances for the Blues, missing a glut of gilt-edged chances.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero have been touted as possible successors. Haaland though would cost the best part of £150m, while Aguero is poised to sign for Barcelona.

'You can't blame Harry Kane for wanting trophies' Gabby Agbonlahor told Super Sunday Matchday he is not surprised that Harry Kane will ask to leave Tottenham this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Romelu Lukaku has also been linked with a big-money return to Stamford Bridge.

But with Kane eager to leave Spurs, Football Insider, citing an unnamed source, claims Tuchel can land the striker. They state the Blues are ready to make the controversial move for Kane if they are given encouragement he’d move across London.

Of all the exits for Kane, that one would be the most bitter of pills for Spurs supporters to swallow. But the move would allow Kane to now uproot his family. Furthermore, it would give him the more genuine chance of trophy success that, at 27, he badly craves.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Mason dodges Kane exit questions

Mason recently was quick to avoid questions about Kane’s potential exit at Tottenham this summer.

“I don’t think so. Harry Kane loves this football club. That’s been proven over the last seven or eight years. He’s one of the best strikers in the world,” Mason said prior to Sunday’s clash with Sheffield United.

“Everyone knows that, we know that and I’d like to think Harry knows that as well.

“The most important thing right now, and our attention right now, is this weekend. We can’t disrespect any opponent and we can’t be investing our energy into anything else.

“That’s all I have to say on the matter. Our attention, Harry’s attention, the attention of this whole football club is on this Sunday.”

Mason and Kane are close friends off the pitch but the former Spurs midfielder insists he has not held counsel with the striker about his future.

“No, I’ve not spoken to Harry. Harry is a constant professional,” Mason added. “There haven’t been and there won’t be any conversations with me and him regarding anything apart from the training day or the match ahead.

“He’s one of the most professional guys I’ve ever met in my life so Harry Kane has been training excellently this week. He’ll be training excellently tomorrow, I know that, and he’ll be ready for the weekend.”

READ MORE: Tottenham man told future is safe after Mourinho nightmare