Fabrizio Romano drops Thomas Tuchel England sack ‘message’ from FA

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the English FA plan to stick with Thomas Tuchel as head coach of the men’s national team, despite the painful World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina on Wednesday.

England were minutes away from their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon scored a 55th-minute opener, only to collapse late on. Enzo Fernandez beat Jordan Pickford with a venomous strike before Lautaro Martinez headed in a stoppage-time winner for Argentina, with both goals assisted by Lionel Messi.

Tuchel had won over the majority of England fans in the run to the last four, but he has been criticised for several mistakes made against Argentina.

Tuchel’s decision to replace goalscorer Gordon with Ezri Konsa in the 72nd minute gave up almost all of England’s attacking impetus, allowing Argentina to dominate.

England, incredibly, had only 12 per cent possession after taking the lead as they dropped extremely deep. Tuchel has also been slammed for bringing on Marcus Rashford far too late, as the winger came on deep into injury time.

Overnight, the Daily Mail’s chief sports reporter, Mike Keegan, revealed FA bosses want Tuchel to remain in charge, despite the team’s capitulation.

‘Thomas Tuchel retains the backing of the Football Association despite England’s desperately disappointing World Cup exit,’ Keegan wrote.

‘Some have even questioned whether the German, who has a contract to lead England at the Euros, now faces a fight to save his job given the circumstances of what was an incredibly painful defeat.

‘However, it is understood that the FA retains full confidence in the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss, and he will continue in the role should he wish to do so.’

On his YouTube channel, Romano weighed in on the situation by saying: “Thomas Tuchel after the game said, ‘We played one of our best games, maybe the best one. It’s too easy to criticise after losing. There are millions of coaches, so it’s normal.’

“He was confirming his decision is the best possible for England. So Thomas Tuchel was still very confident about the he job he had, and the feeling he had about the squad.

“The message coming from those close to the English federation after the game between England and Argentina is that, despite the disappointment to go out of the World Cup, and despite the criticism on social media, the message coming from the FA is that they want to continue with Tuchel.

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Tuchel to see out ‘long-term’ England ‘project’

“They will speak with Tuchel in the next days and they will tell him that they want him to continue. They want him to be part of the long-term project.

“Then guys, we will have to see. It’s always up to the manager to decide. But in this case, the position of the federation is very strong, very clear. Total trust in Thomas Tuchel.”

Tuchel said after the defeat: “We keep on going with the contract until the home Euros.

“I’m looking forward to that even though right now it’s difficult to look that far ahead.

“A lot of big football nations are eliminated before the semi-final, so it is an achievement.

“No-one wants to hear that at the moment; me neither because we demand the most of ourselves. That’s just the nature of being competitive.”