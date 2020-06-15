Thompson issues plea to Liverpool fans ahead of Premier League return

Phil Thompson has pleaded with Liverpool fans not to gather at Anfield when the Reds finally secure the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently 25 points clear at the top of the league and need just two wins to confirm their first top flight triumph in 30 years.

However, should other results go their way, Liverpool could be crowned as champions when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening.

Looking forward to the game, Thompson says that the derby could go either way, but suggested that the absence of fans inside the stadium could be a disadvantage for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

“Liverpool have a fantastic record against Everton, it still doesn’t matter”, Thompson told Sky Sports.

“Every derby game, I’m sure every Everton fan was looking forward to it, [thinking] ‘we’re going to beat Liverpool this time’. It’s been built up so that fan atmosphere at Goodison Park has been vital to Everton.”

There had been concerns that supporters would gather at stadiums for big games, leading to reports that they would be played at neutral venues.

This weekend’s Merseyside derby could have been played at Southampton’s St. Mary’s Stadium, however the fixture was given the green light to be played at Goodison after Liverpool City Council decided that both sides will be allowed to be play their remaining home fixtures at their own grounds.

A part of the reason Liverpool’s games could have been taken away from Anfield was due to fears fans would want to celebrate together when the Reds mathematically win the league.

But after authorities put their faith in supporters not to breach lockdown/social distancing rules regarding crowds, Thompson has called on them to prove they have made the right decision.

“I appeal to every Liverpool fan to, if and when Liverpool win the title, not to converge on Anfield”, he added.

“I think that has to be right. We have to all look at each other and go ‘we need people to look at us as supporters now and say you can trust us'”.

