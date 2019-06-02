Threat means Man Utd may have to pay star £30m in ‘golden handshake’

Manchester United may be forced to pay £30million to get rid of David De Gea this summer, with the Spaniard reportedly threatening to run down his contract.

The Red Devils are expecting to lose David De Gea this summer, who looks ready to move after failing to extend his contract which now has just 12 months left to run.

The Spaniard last month rejected United’s final offer to him, meaning the club will be left with little choice but to sell him off for the best price.

The Sun claimed that De Gea is happy to run down the final 12 months of his contract which would in theory give him more clubs to choose from next summer, as there would be no transfer fee involved.

United though are understandably against that idea as they do not want to lose their star for free, despite him reportedly being unsettled at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils apparently believe they can get £70m for him this transfer window with PSG and Juventus interested, however De Gea wants a portion of that in order to persuade him to move.

Barcelona’s Jasper Cillessen, Ajax’s Andre Onana and Everton’s Jordan Pickford had all been linked with moves to United as De Gea’s replacement.

Solskjaer is also keeping an eye to the future with Dean Henderson, who is expected to spend another season on loan at Sheffield United following their promotion to the Premier League. Depending on his progress, he could well be recalled to Old Trafford next season.

