Three Ancelotti motives fuelling plan to sign maverick Tottenham couldn’t tame

Carlo Ancelotti’s three reasons for wanting to land a former Tottenham star in what would be a remarkable step up have been revealed.

After three successive 1-0 victories kicked off their campaign, Tottenham have fallen back down to earth with a bang. They have shipped nine goals in their latest three league outings, with their most recent defeat to Arsenal a particularly dismal showing.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been urged to take drastic action over Harry Kane. The wantaway striker has looked a shell of his former self after seeing a summer move to Man City break down.

But one player who did say his Spurs goodbyes recently was Serge Aurier. Though instead of signing for a new club, the right-back saw his contract mutually terminated.

The Ivory Coast captain is yet to find a new club. A Sky Sports report at the beginning of September gave a good indication why.

Via the Star, it was reported Aurier attracted interest from Real Betis, Watford, Spartak Moscow and Genoa. However, the 28-year-old believed he should be ‘playing at a higher level’ that those clubs can provide.

That may make Tottenham fans scoff after Aurier became known for his shaky and undisciplined defensive displays. Indeed, Aurier often sacrificed his defensive duties in favour of joining the attack.

But per the Star (citing Spanish talk show El Chiringuito), Aurier’s patience could soon pay off in a big way. They report Real Madrid are eyeing a shock swoop for the free agent.

Fuelling their interest are three key factors. Firstly, he is available outside of the transfer window due to being a free agent. Secondly, that free agent status will ensure he can be signed for nothing.

But most importantly, his extensive experience is desired given Los Blancos’ selection dilemma in the position.

Ancelotti’s No. 1 at right-back, Dani Carvajal, is currently sidelined through injury. Centre-half Nacho and holding midfielder Federico Valverde have deputised in the position. However, Ancelotti is claimed to want a ‘specialist’ right-back.

The club had one in Alvaro Odriozola, though he was loaned out to Fiorentina in late August. As such, if Ancelotti gets his way, the surprise figure of Aurier could soon be lining up at the Bernabeu.

Ex-Tottenham flop earning rave Spanish reviews

Meanwhile, Tottenham could be left rueing the one that got away after Spanish press heaped praise on a former defender over the weekend.

Juan Foyth has been earning plenty of plaudits for his performances at Villarreal, after he completed a permanent move to the LaLiga outfit over the summer. The Argentina international spent last season on loan with the ‘Yellow Submarine’ and did enough to earn a permanent £20million switch.

And it appears that the 23-year-old is going from strength to strength in Spain. That was evidenced by his excellent performance in the 0-0 draw at Real Madrid on Saturday.

Spanish publication, AS, ran the headline ‘Foyth kept Vinicius at bay’ after the former Spurs man stood out at the Bernabeu.

The paper reported that Foyth’s ‘commitment is total’ and that he showcased a variety of skills to keep Vinicius out of the game.

He was also regarded as the most highly-rated performer on the pitch. That is certainly going some, given the talent that was on display.

