Three big reasons listed as Solskjaer clears Man Utd to sign Mandzukic

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly willing to abandon his policy of signing ‘young, hungry British stars’ by sanctioning the January transfer of Mario Mandzukic to Manchester United.

The veteran striker has been told he can leave the Serie A champions when the winter window reopens after falling down the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri,

Mandzukic came close to joining United over the summer, but opted to stay in Turin – much to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disappointment.

However, it seems it’ll be a case of second time lucky with Mandzukic now said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford ahead of rival interest from West Ham, an unnamed Qatari side and MLS outfit LA Galaxy.

Solskjaer is said to have made Lyon star Moussa Dembele his No 1 target – but reports this week have claimed the club could also take up Juventus’ offer to sell Mandzukic for €11m in order to further increase their attacking options over the second half of the season.

And Metro claims Solskjaer is willing to make a major transfer exception to bring the 33-year-old frontman to Old Trafford – and has three big reasons for wanting to do so.

As per the report, Solskjaer wants Mandzukic to join United this summer because he feels his young side are lacking know-how, while it’s also claimed few strikers on the market possess Mandzukic’s temperament or pedigree.

In addition, while it is widely acknowledged that Solskjaer is trying to incorporate a pacy, high-pressing style on United, he feels they lack a Plan B and Mandzukic can both help with that and also pass on his wisdom to the club’s young frontmen in Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Furthermore – and perhaps indicative of where United are at – Solskjaer accepts that United may struggle to attract the biggest-name players on the market when the January window opens, such has been their struggles this season and obvious battle over securing a return to the Champions League.

Since Solskjaer’s appointment in March, United have managed 16 goals in 15 league games and it is hoped that the signing of Mandzukic can at least go some way to readdressing that shortage.

Meanwhile, another striker linked with United, Erling Haaland, insists he is ‘f****** bored’ of reading his name mentioned as a target for the Red Devils.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!