Chelsea have been tipped to reignite their interest in a Juventus superstar, and the success of a deal could rest with three Blues forwards, per a report.

Over the summer, Chelsea were linked with a gargantuan move for Juventus flyer, Federico Chiesa. The 23-year-old excelled with Italy at Euro 2020 and per the Express, was the subject of an £86m bid prior to Romelu Lukaku’s return.

Chiesa is in fact still a Fiorentina player. However, he has entered the second year of his two-year loan in Turin with the deal containing an obligation to buy. In essence, a team hoping to buy Chiesa will have to do business with Juventus.

A recent report indicated Chelsea could go back in for the Italian in 2022. Liverpool are also believed to be among those interested in the dangerous forward.

But the Express suggest Chelsea may be reluctant to splash out the huge amount it would require to land Chiesa after breaking their transfer record for Lukaku this summer.

As such, they highlight three players that could help bring the price down by being included as makeweights.

Firstly, Callum Hudson-Odoi is cited. The 20-year-old winger has struggled to crack Thomas Tuchel’s starting eleven since the German took charge. On the rare occasion he has been chosen to start, he has often been shunted back to wing-back.

Hudson-Odoi was recently linked with Liverpool and was a loan target for Borussia Dortmund over the summer. Despite admitting Hudson-Odoi needs regular gametime, Tuchel stressed letting the flyer go was “impossible”.

The second player listed is Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan playmaker has struggled with the step-up in class between the Eredivisie and Premier League.

That has not stopped interest emerging from Serie A, however. Ziyech was noted to be a target for AC Milan, though a deal ultimately failed to materialise.

Timo Werner rounds out the Express‘ three-man shortlist. Lukaku’s arrival has ensured Werner’s chances of playing central are near-impossible – unless Tuchel switches to a 3-5-2.

While his struggles in front of goal last season were well documented, Werner remains a constant threat to opposing defences. Indeed, he led the Blues with 15 assists last year and the Express state he would likely bring the greatest saving in a potential cash-plus-player deal for Chiesa.

Chelsea against clock to win Juventus transfer battle

Meanwhile, Chelsea are trying to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco next summer, but face competition from a rival ready to move in January, according to reports.

Chelsea have been known admirers for some time as they continue reshaping their midfield. They signed Saul Niguez on loan on deadline day, though his early displays would suggest the Blues are unlikely to trigger the option to make his move permanent.

Furthermore, it has even been claimed they could be open to selling N’Golo Kante next year.

With that in mind, they will continue to search the market for midfielders who may be suitable for their future. Tchouameni would be a long-term prospect if he could adapt to English football.

He is valued at €40m and there is also competition from Juventus, who view him as their main alternative to Paul Pogba.

Those claims are backed up by various outlets, including Calciomercato and Tuttosport. Juve want to strengthen their midfield in January, but a reunion with Man Utd star Pogba may be too expensive.

