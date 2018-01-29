Three exits at Chelsea as £14m flop goes & prospect joins Celtic

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman has joined Bundesliga title hopefuls Schalke on loan until the end of next season.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian, who was on loan at Schalke for several months of the 2016-17 campaign, has only made 23 appearances for Chelsea since arriving in west London from Augsburg in a £14million deal in 2015.

A statement published on Chelsea’s official website announced the 18-month loan deal for Rahman and also said Brazilian forward Nathan had moved to Belenenses in Portugal on loan until the summer.

Meanwhile, Celtic have completed the signing of Charly Musonda from the Blues on an 18-month loan deal.

