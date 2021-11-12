Arsenal have been linked with a canny £32m signing that would complete Mikel Arteta’s puzzle, though three current first-teamers must be sacrificed before a deal can be made, according to a report.

After a rocky start to the campaign, Arteta has his Arsenal side trending in the right direction. Competition for places is stronger than in recent years after the Gunners splashed out around £150m on six new stars in the summer.

That notion is never more evident than in the left-back position. Kieran Tierney is widely regarded as one of Arsenal’s finest talents at present. Nonetheless, he is currently fighting a losing battle for the starting job with the impressive Nuno Tavares.

On the opposite flank, however, Takehiro Tomiyasu is having no trouble maintaining his position. But according to Football London, Arteta would like to see that change.

Firstly, they acknowledge recent reports that have linked Arsenal with Tyler Adams. The USA international plies his trade with RB Leipzig and operates primarily as a holding midfielder.

He is equally capable of being deployed at right-back, however, and his attributes would be a perfect fit for Arteta.

The article state Arteta is content with having a right-back whose first thought is a defensive one. That helps to counterbalance the attacking tendencies of Tavares or Tierney down the left. Additionally, Arteta desires his right-back to be ‘adept on the ball as he is tasked with drifting infield to provide an extra central passing option in the build-up.’

Adams would fit that bill, and can reportedly be acquired for around £32m per his release clause. Football London describe him as the perfect option to challenge Tomiyasu, while also providing additional depth in midfield.

Furthermore, at 22, he would be in line with the club’s new transfer strategy. Each of Arsenal’s six first-team signings in the summer were aged 23 or under.

But before any potential move can be made, the article suggests three current stars must first be moved out.

Cedric among trio Arsenal could axe

The first name mentioned is Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard is currently on loan with Real Betis and hinted in October that he has no intention to return to the Emirates when his loan concludes.

He could be joined at the exit door by Calum Chambers. Italian outlet Il Corriere dello Sport claimed Chambers has been offered to Roma. However, manager Jose Mourinho has his eyes on Man Utd’s Diogo Dalot instead.

The third player listed is Cedric Soares. The Portuguese veteran has rarely put a foot wrong in limited outings for the Gunners. But at 30, he does not fit the profile of player Arsenal are currently building around.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was also namechecked. But his positional versatility being capable of operating in midfield as well as right-back means he has greater use to Arteta.

