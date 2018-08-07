Three factors convince Chelsea, Man City target to stay at Juventus

Miralem Pjanic is on the brink of committing his future to Juventus after three factors steered him towards an extended stay with the Serie A champions.

The Bosnian midfielder has been linked with a number of high profile moves to clubs all over Europe including Premier League duo Manchester City and Chelsea, while Barcelona and Real Madrid are also thought to have monitored his talks on a new deal. But with Juventus valuing the player at €100million, no club has yet made a bid which would tempt Juve to sell.

With the Premier Leagues transfer window shutting at its new time in two days ahead of the upcoming season, it minimises the chances of Pjanic making a move to an English club.

And now it is being reported by Il Gazzetta della Sport that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid and the return of Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan have secured Pjanic’s future at the club.

Furthermore, the Italian giants are also planning to hand Pjanic a pay rise from a reported €4.5m a season to €6million.

Ronaldo signed for the Old Lady this summer for €100m from the Los Blancos and Bonucci returned to Juventus, with Mattia Caldara going the other way.

With those two marquee signings coming to the club, Pjanic is now described as being determined to stay at Juventus, with his new deal likely to see his commitment to the club extended to 2023.